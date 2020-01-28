In a key Big South Conference game, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team defeated Marshall 5-2 on Tuesday to move into a tie for third place with the Tigers.
With one conference game remaining at Worthington on Monday, the Bulldogs improved to 8-5 in the conference and 13-9-1 overall. Marshall, which has one league game remaining on Friday at Luverne, dropped to 8-5, 12-10-1.
Bulldogs coach Tom Blaido said the rematch reminded him of the first game, except that the Bulldogs got a few more goals by Marshall goalie Emma Klenken.
"We outshot them (38-28), we outhustled them, and we out played them" Blaido said. "They just ended up winning (2-1 in overtime)."
In the rematch at Le Sueur Community Center, the Bulldogs again had a shot advantage at 41-25. Bulldogs goalie Madi Kisor made 23 saves, while Klenken had 36 stops.
"We tried to figure out a way to beat her," Blaido said. "With so many shots, she started going down, and we were able to go up a little bit higher and bring somebody to that back door looking for that rebound. She's a solid goalie."
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 5:15 of the first period when center Anna Pavlo tipped in a shot from the point by defender Ella Boomgaarden.
Marshall tied it 1-1 on a shot from the point by Marshall defender Logan Sherman at 5:15 of second period. Two minutes later, the Tigers took a 2-1 lead at 7:24 with power-play goal.
Then the Bulldogs scored twice within 31 seconds in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Pavlo tipped in a shot from right wing wing Mckenna Mueller at 13:50, and center Keely Olness scored on a back hand in the slot unassisted at 14:21.
In the third period, Olness scored her second straight goal, following in a shot by left wing Nicole McCabe that got behind the in the crease, 25 seconds into 3rd period, to up Bulldogs' lead to 4-2.
McCabe finished off the scoring with a shot from the left face off circle on a pass from Olness at 16:01 of third period.
With a three-point night, Olness upped her team-leading totals to 25 goals and 18 assists for 43 points. McCabe, who ranks second with 20 goals and 16 assists and Pavlo, who is third with 19 goals and 10 assists, both had two points.
The final home game of the season for the Bulldogs honored the four seniors. Boomgaarden, Olness, Kisor and forward Karina Lieske all received game pucks from Blaido.
"They're going to be missed," Blaido said of the seniors. "Never mind hockey, they're such well-rounded outstanding kids. All four are ones you want to root for."
The Bulldogs have two games remaining in the regular season: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 versus Minnehaha United (6-14) at Minnehaha Academy Ice Arena in Minneapolis and a rescheduled game at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Worthington (9-11, 5-7).
The Bulldogs shut out Worthington 3-0 and lost to Minnehaha 7-3 earlier in the season.
Worthington is solid this year, Blaido said. "They're well coached, and they have a couple of players that can hurt you really bad. We definitely want to put the speed to them and not let them hang around. The last two games against Litchfield and Marshall, our forwards were a lot faster than their defense. We wanted to get in a horse race"
Big South Conference Girls Hockey
Team W L T PTS Overall
New Ulm 12 0 0 24 16-7-0
Luverne 10 2 0 20 18-4-1
Marshall 8 5 0 16 12-10-1
Minnesota River 8 5 0 16 13-10-0
Worthington 5 7 0 10 9-11-0
Fairmont 4 8 0 8 6-13-2
Windom 2 11 0 4 6-16-0
Waseca 1 12 0 2 1-21-0