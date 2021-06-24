The U18 St. Peter summer team has been an innovative mix of players from other schools and teams, and has been a rebuilding year for the future of St. Peter boys soccer.
After losing nine seniors from last year’s team to graduation, captain Zach Smith and experienced players A.J. Bosacker and Cooper Dean set out to gel with younger players who are getting great experience with a faster and more physical game. They are getting help from many different and unexpected sources.
The Selvey brothers, Canaan and Reed (Minnesota Valley Lutheran School-New Ulm), have been solid on defense and in the middle, anchoring St. Peter’s response to offensive threats.
Goalkeeper Katie Gurrola, pulled over from the girls U18 team, has been outstanding in her ability to manage home games, is showing athleticism and brilliant goaltender instincts.
Smith, Bosacker and Dean are pleased to see the talent pipeline of younger players, including some U16 players like Tate Winkelmann, Colton Abels and Will Elias.
Brooks Reicks has rounded out the roster late in the season, finally able to play after his second-place state performance in the 4x200-meter relay.
Thursday’s match against New Ulm at Community Spirit Park at St. Peter High School was a hard-fought game ending in a 2-0 loss for St. Peter.
Despite many good looks and shots on goal, New Ulm (2-6) came away with the win. St. Peter players had shots on goal, spreading opportunities around the offense, but great goaltending from New Ulm prevented St. Peter (0-6-1) from getting the win.
The Saints' next two games are also at home. St. Peter hosts U19 Mankato United at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 and U19 Mississippi Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
St. Peter closes out the regular season in a rematch against Mississippi Valley at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2 at Old Hickory Park in La Crescent\.