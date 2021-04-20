Mankato West out hit St. Peter 14-2 in claiming an 11-0 nonconference baseball victory Tuesday at Veterans Field.
The Saints' second batter (catcher Josh Robb) and second to last batter (designated hitter Jorden Jeremiason) got the only hits for the home team, who left five runners runners on base and committed four errors that allowed five unearned runs.
West lefthanded starting pitcher Zander Dittbenner and righthanded reliever Riley Bersaw combined for the shutout. Dittbenner pitched five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed one hit and three walks while striking out six and picking off two runners at first on rundowns. Bersaw pitched the last two innings with one hit, two walks and one strikeout.
St. Peter lefthanded starting pitcher Ashton Volk had a shutout going through four innings before allowing two runs in the fifth. He lasted five innings, with two earned runs on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts in picking up the loss.
Robb pitched the last two innings, allowing nine runs (four earned) on seven hits, four walks and two strikeouts. West scored four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh.
West remains unbeaten at 4-0 while St. Peter dropped to 3-3.
St. Peter stays at home at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Tri-City United (0-2).
Monday's game scheduled at New Ulm has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 20.