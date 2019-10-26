With effective misdirection plays from its wishbone offense, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop ended the Cleveland Clippers’ season Tuesday, 56-6.
The Clippers’ lone touchdown came in the final seconds of the third quarter when Brock Olson, streaking across the middle, hauled in a Jackson Meyer throw for a 30-yard catch and run.
While this season was a difficult transition to 11-man for the 1-8 Clippers, especially with an unfair share of injuries, head coach Erik Hermanson was complimentary in the final huddle.
“He was glad everyone stuck with it…who did…and how they showed up for practice every day and tried to get better,” said senior running back Levi Baker.
Second-seeded GFW scored in eight of their dozen possessions. Time ran out on them at the end of the half and the game. They punted in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over on a fumble late in the first half. The seventh-ranked Clippers stopped one PAT pass and blocked on PAT kick.
Spotting a ball camouflaged by the Thunderbird’s maroon jerseys compounded their deceptive offense, said Fischer Knish, who had to sit out in the second half after taking a shot to the head.
The Thunderbirds drove 65 yards after the opening kickoff with the TD coming on a 21-yard run. Making a defensive statement early as well, they backed the Clippers up 3 yards in the ensuing series and took the punt 74 yards to the house for a 14-0 lead with 6:46 left in Q1.
It looked like the Clippers had momentum when Tommy Kennedy took the following kickoff to the Cleveland 45, and Brock Olson made a 14-yard catch, but the series ended on a fumble that GFW carried to the Cleveland 26. After an incomplete pass, GFW ran the distance for the TD.
Jerren Jobe made a 9-yard spinning catch on the next Cleveland series, but the Clippers, on fourth-and 3, couldn’t convert, and the Thunderbirds took over on downs. Eight snaps later, a minute and a half into Q2, GFW scored on a 3-yard run.
The Clippers punted, and GFW scored after runs of 38 and 5 yards. A penalty on the kickoff put the Clippers to midfield, and Baker ran to advance the chains, but the Clippers turned the ball over on downs, and GFW drove 66 yards for a 43-0 advantage with 2:29 to go before the intermission.
From there, the Clippers couldn’t hang on to the ball. Meyer’s pass got picked off on the first play, but one play later, Cameron Seely recovered a GFW fumble to get the ball right back for the Clippers. Jobe made a nice catch for two dozen yards, but Meyer got intercepted again before time ran out in the half.
The first two Cleveland series of the second half ended on an interception and a fumble, both leading to GFW scores. Setting up the Olson TD, freshman Henry Strobel took the second kickoff to the GFW 45, Baker ran for 4 yards, Blake McVenes caught a pass for 7 yards, and Kennedy had a 3-yard run.
The Thunderbirds punted to the Clipper 15, but Isaac Mueller hung on to a 36-yard Meyer pass, and Olson caught a 16-yard throw as well, but the Clippers’ last offensive possession of the season ended on another interception.
Meyer finished the night with 12 completions in 22 attempts for 138 yards. Olson had four grabs for 67 yards. Jobe caught three passes for 37 yards. Kennedy carried the ball six times for 21 yards while Baker had six rushes for 24 yards. Kennedy had 10 tackles Seely had eight tackles with one behind the line. Sophomore Lucas Walechka had six tackles, and freshman Tanyon Hoheisel had five tackles.
With his team showing flashes of potential, Hermanson hopes that the game against GFW as well as the Clippers’ last several are the jumping off point for 2020.
“We played almost an entire team of 10th graders and had some very talented juniors injured on the sideline. If those kids can be committed to each other and to the program, we will have a very successful season next fall.”
But like most anything worthwhile, it won’t come easy, he said.
“Our potential is through the roof, but we need to work to achieve it; nothing will be handed to anybody. The key to our improvement will be yearlong, off season weight lifting and team summer football workouts.”
It was the last time in a Clipper helmet for Olson, Jobe, Baker and Josh Dawald. Seniors Luke Mueller and Jamal Zishka were among the injured.