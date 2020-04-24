St. Peter has a long tradition of having good boys soccer teams. New head coach Zach Claussen thinks he can help make the Saints even better on and off the field.
"I am looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge of building upon a great soccer program and building up these young men to realize their potential and understand how they can use their strengths to benefit those around them," Claussen said.
He has three goals for the team:
"1) For players to realize that they have an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
"2) For players to understand that hard work and discipline are worth it, even when the result is something different than you wanted.
"3) For players to foster a passion for soccer that will carry with them for the rest of their lives."
Claussen said he is "really big on leadership and team building. My strengths are rooted in building healthy teams. Everything starts with building healthy teams. Once that is in place, positive results will begin surfacing. I also believe my personal passion for the game is a strength. I think back on my education and the best teachers were those that were passionate about what they taught. I believe it is the same for coaching."
Clausssen said he took the job because." I have a personal passion for the game of soccer. I have traveled pretty extensively internationally and it has been a way to connect with almost any people group, even when I did not know the native language. I believe soccer is the true international language.
"More importantly, coaching/soccer is a tool to raise up the next generation, knowing how to put a team first above personal gain, the value of hard work and discipline, the joy of winning and at times the heartbreak of loss. I want students to graduate and look back at the soccer program knowing they were valued not for their soccer skill but who they were as a person and to also take pride knowing their contribution was valuable to the team."
Claussen coached soccer for four years from 2012 to 2016 in the Edina Soccer Club.
"I haven't coached since moving to St. Peter in 2017, and it is something I have really missed not being a part of the past few years," Claussen said
He has played soccer his entire life. He played for three years and was the captain for two of those years at North Central University in Minneapolis.
"I have played on a men's league every summer since graduating from college and even found a team to play with when I lived overseas in South Korea for a year and was teaching ESL (English as a Second Language)," Claussen said. "I love the game and play whenever I can."
Claussen, 31, graduated from Bemidji High School and earned his undergrad at North Central University in pastoral studies. He will be finishing his Masters in about one week from North Central University with a degree in strategic leadership
He is the family pastor at Sunrise Church in St. Peter.
"I love leadership and the pursuit of education and personal growth," Claussen said. "I don't know exactly where my career will lead, but I constantly remind myself to think globally and act Locally. I want to be fully invested wherever I am and always try to leave a positive impact."
Claussen plans to stay in St. Peter as a soccer coach for the long term.
"My family and I are invested in St. Peter," he said. "We bought a foreclosure in 2018 in St. Peter and completely renovated it to make it home. I hope this is the first of many seasons as the Saints' soccer coach."
Claussen and his wife, Amy, 32, have been married seven years. They have two children, a son, Noah, 3, and a daughter, Phoenix, 1.
SPHS Activities Director Jordan Paula likes Claussen's "ability to communicate his vision for the program as a whole and his focus on player development stuck out. He wants player to succeed on the field, the classroom, and in life. He also has quality experience coaching and playing.
"I believe his organizational skills and ability to communicate are two of his strengths. His technical knowledge of the game will also prepare our students for success in practice and in competition.
"We’re excited to welcome Zach to our school. Our soccer programs are growing, and I’m excited to see that continued growth both in participation and as individuals. My hope is we can bring our students back sometime soon so they can meet Zach face to face and we can start preparing for this fall."