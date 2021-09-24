The St. Peter boys soccer team hosted the Worthington Trojans Thursday night in the team's third match this week. The high powered Trojan offense pushed Worthington to a 5-0 victory despite several great efforts from the Saints.
"We played really well against the best team in 2A section and in our conference," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau. "A lot of guys got better for us. Gabe Baker played out of his mind tonight on defense."
"We had a couple of chances but could capitalize," Nadeau added. "We’ve definitely improved since the last time we played them."
St Peter returns to the pitch Saturday, Sept. 25 when the Saints host the Mound Westonka White Hawks with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.