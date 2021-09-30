A raucous and colorful St. Peter student section cheered the Saints volleyball team to a 3-1 (25-21, 25-5, 23-25, 25-20) over Big South Conference foe the Waseca Bluejays. The match saw three tight sets as well as one of the most dominant stretches of volleyball that could be witnessed as the Saints demolished the Bluejays in the second set 25-5.
I thought our second set was really good," said Grace Remmert. "We played our game after coming out slow, but we figured it out. We maybe even got a little too confident, but we finished the game and did what we needed to do to win."
The first set was incredibly tight despite several power kills from Kylee Horner and Abby Maloney and there wasn't a timeout called until St. Peter started to pull away with a 23-20 lead. The Bluejays would add a point but the Saints closed out the first set 25-21 to take a 1-0 lead.
The second set couldn't have been any more different as with Remmert at the service line, St. Peter opened things up with a 7-0 run. A couple of points later, despite having a large lead, the Saints were still giving their all as Remmert once again was able to earn a dig with a pancake dive that helped to extend another big 6-0 run.
Up 16-3, Waseca was completely demoralized as they struggled to handle any of the serves coming from the St. Peter side, allowing the Saints to finish the set off 25-5, taking a 2-0 lead.
When discussing service strategy, St. Peter libero McKenna Van Zee noted, "We wanted to target that outside hitter who is pulling back, that way the are out of system."
Remmert added, "Stacy Hahn, our coach, calls out where we want to serve it and we were hitting the one and five spots in the corners and line shots, instead of passing straight to the opponent."
Coming off the dominant second set, the Saints played a little too loose and allowed the Bluejays to keep things tight throughout the third set. Despite many lead changes in the set, it was Waseca that was able to hold off St. Peter by taking the set 25-23, forcing a fourth set and staying alive.
"We were coming out a little too confident," said Van Zee. "It ended up working out really well after they came back, as it made us push harder."
As the Saints entered the fourth set, the team clearly showed more focus despite a more lively performance out of the Bluejays, and the teams battled evenly all the way to 19-19. Needing some big plays, St. Peter was able to get them as the team re-claimed the lead with a big kill from Danielle Johnson and on the following play, Waseca attempted tip a shot over the block and into a gap, but Van Zee flashed under the ball, keeping it alive and allowing the Saints to get a clean attack.
After the Bluejays used their last timeout, St. Peter wasted no time putting away the match and finishing the set with a 4-0 run.
"We just had to come out with the energy that we needed and to know what game we had to play, which we did," said Remmert.
Horner finished the night with a team high 14 kills while Maloney finished with 10 of her own to go along with 10 digs and three blocks.
Remmert finished with 24 assists, 15 digs, eight kills and five aces while McKenzie Pettis recorded 19 digs and four aces.
Van Zee finished with a team high 26 digs and recorded nine service points while Mallory Hartfiel had 15 assists, seven digs and 15 service points with a pair of aces.
St. Peter will travel to St. Claire this Saturday to participate in a tournament that features Blue Earth Area, Madelia, Mountain Lake Randolph, Sleepy Eye and Saint Mary's United Christian Academy.