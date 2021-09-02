Thursday night in St. Peter, a five-round, knockout match took place between the St. Peter Saints volleyball team and Glencoe-Silver Lake (G-SL) Panthers. The athletes on both sides gave everything they had in the performance and it was the Panthers that eventually came away with a 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 11-15) win.
There was no shortage of effort from the Saints girls, as head coach Carmen Hanson noted, "That's one of the good things about these girls, they never give up and they are always going hard for the ball, so I have to give them a lot of credit for that."
The first set tilted in favor of the Panthers early as they jumped out to a 14-8 lead that forced the Saints to use a timeout. This would be the first time on the night where St. Peter found another gear and were able to overcome the deficit, finishing the set with a 17-7 run and taking a 1-0 lead.
The second set was deadlocked with long volleys and incredible defensive stretches from both squads and because of that, the teams were tied 22-22 late in the set.
Another of the long volleys occurred with several tap attacks getting defended as well as several spike kill attempts getting launched into the air, but playable. G-SL came away with the point after a St. Peter attack went out beyond the back line, deflating the Saints, and prompting the Panthers to take the set 25-23, tying the match at 1-1.
"The biggest thing for the girls to remember is to just always play your game and go hard," said Hanson. "We tipped more tonight than we have ever done and a lot of times girls just wanna play cautions and careful instead of going out there and hitting hard."
In the third set the teams once again played evenly until G-SL was able to pull ahead 22-19. Grace Remmert responded with a kill that found a gap in the defense, but the Panthers were able to hold off the comeback, taking the set 25-22 and taking a 2-1 match lead.
"We needed to minimize our errors," said Hanson. "We struggled at first and weren't hitting the ball as well as we normally would and we struggled against the serve."
The Panthers jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the fourth set, forcing a St. Peter timeout. The Saints battled back with three consecutive kills from Kylee Horner and after Remmert once again found a hole in the center of the defense, St. Peter tied the set at 18-18.
The teams once again traded points and a block from Abby Maloney and Brooke Rehnelt put the Saints up before Horner smashed a kill past the defense, winning the set 25-22 and tying the match at 2-2.
The fifth and final set was another tight affair and exhaustion became plain to see on both teams as Danielle Johnson perfectly timed a one-handed block, tying the set at 9-9. G-SL would go on a 3-0 run after the block though, and that would prove too much for the Saints to overcome as the Panthers held on for the 15-11 win and 3-2 match victory.
Horner led the way for St. Peter with 16 kills while adding four digs. Remmert once again led the team in assists with 22 and also finished second in digs with 20 while tacking on eight kills.
McKenna Van Zee led the way for the Saints with digs and Maloney finished the game with eight kills and four blocks.
St. Peter will return to the court Tuesday, Sep. 7, when the team travels to Fairmont to take on the Cardinals with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.