On a wet and muddy Floyd B. Johnson field, the St. Peter boys soccer team slipped by Mound Westonka 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at St. Peter Middle School.
"It was terrible conditions," said St. Peter senior midfielder/striker Cooper Dean who finished with a goal and an assist. "The field was bad, very muddy and sticky, so it was hard to tell what was a slip and what was a foul. So overall the extrinsic conditions weren't very ideal, but as team we played pretty solid."
The nonconference win was a big one as White Hawks entered the game with a 6-1-3 record, while the Saints were 4-6.
"They were definitely surprised by the field conditions and how we came out," Dean said. "I imagine they came in thinking we weren't as good because of our record and past games we're been scoring on multiple times, so I imagine we took them by surprise by how hard we started.
"And I think they're not used to playing on a field this small (10 yards narrower in width). There was a lot of times where they would kick it where they thought they had more room."
That gave the Saints the home-field advantage because they're used to playing on a very small field.
The Saints jumped to a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the game on a goal by junior striker Brooks Reicks from Dean.
Dean set up the goal with what he called "the sombrero trick. I kicked it over the guy's head and kick it in and then our main striker Brooks Reicks was coming in for a shot and I heard him say middle, and I hit middle. He did a great turn on a kid who thought he was going back to me, and he hit a banger and scored from just inside the box."
St. Peter upped its lead to 2-0 midway through the second half on a penalty kick by junior midfielder Marty Anderson. His ricocheted off the goalkeeper and into the net.
Mound Westonka cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal with 17:41 to play.
The Saints answered with a goal by Cooper on a free kick from 20 yards out bounced off the post and into the corner of the net with 14:37 remaining.
"They were lining up to guard the closest corner, so I knew I had to bend it in from the left," Dean said. "So I took it with my left foot instead of my right even though I'm right dominant, and then I just bent it in and it went top left, so I know the keeper can't get it."
The White Hawks made it interesting by scoring with 10:10 left to come within 3-2.
The Saints held off intense pressure by the White Hawks in the final minutes, but junior goalkeeper Connor Bjorling and the defense stood up to the attack.
Bjorling finished with seven saves as the Saints out shot the White Hawks 18-10. Mound Westonka goalkeeper Cooper Kantola also had seven saves.
Dean credited Bjorling and the defense for keeping the Saints in the game.
"Connor made two great saves," Dean said. "He definitely saved the game with those. He plays aggressive which is what we like. He's not afraid to get hurt which is what you need with a keeper. That'sa great attribute."
The defense is young and learning with only one returning starter, Alex Bosacker, so it has been a struggle in the back.
"A lot of them are new guys coming from JV who's never played varsity before," Dean said. "But they're working their best to improve and taking criticism from us. Me and the other captain, Alex Bosacker are very seasoned. We've been playing for four years on this team. A lot of them are first year. But they're starting to learn from their bigger and more obvious mistakes, and that's going to make them a much better solid back line."
Also on the back line are juniors Luke Jones, Parker Rienhardt, Zach Smith and Luke Gilbertson
St. Peter heads back into the Big South Conference schedule with a pair of rematches at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at New Ulm (5-5, 4-4) and at 6:45 p.m. Thursday against Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair (8-4, 4-4) at St. Peter.
The Saints lost to New Ulm 3-2 and beat Mankato Loyola 5-3 in their first meetings.