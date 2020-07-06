Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe had a fantastic night as he was able to pick up his 100th IMCA Modified career win Saturday night at Arlington Raceway.
He started in 8th place and a first lap caution restacked the field, but he again started deep in the field. By the next lap, he had command of the race. Another yellow flag occurred at the beginning of lap 7 which gave Toby Patchen an opportunity to challenge Hatlestad, but Hatlestad wasn't giving up as he pulled away from the field.
Yet another yellow flag on lap 14 for a spinning car in turn 1 which had the drivers reline up. Patchen took the inside but couldn't get around Hatlestad and watched as Hatlestad sailed to the checkers. Patchen took 2nd with Josh Ruby of Lakota Iowa starting 11th and finishing in 3rd.
There were three leaders in the tight IMCA Stock car feature Josh Larson of Glencoe was the early leader from his front row start and held onto it until lap 9 when Matt Speckman of Sleepy Eye got around him. A yellow flag came out for debris on the top of turn 3. The cars restacked and restarted. On the backstretch, Brent Uecker pulled away from both Larson and Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg to take 2nd and battle with Speckman.
But a few laps later Mackenthun was again in 2nd place and challenging Speckman for the lead. With one lap left, he inched his way ahead of Speckman as Speckman was holding off Uecker and that is how they all crossed the line for a close finish. Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine had moved up five places to take 4th with Larson rounding out the top 5.
The Sport Modifieds also had a close race with only one yellow flag on lap 9 for a spinning car. Chris Plamann from Hutchinson motored the 35 machine in the front spot for five lalps until Jeff Carter of Mapleton moved up from his 9th place start to take over the lead spot. He was able to hold off first the 74j of Jason Schroeder from Plato and then Travis Schurman of Norwood. The three cars went side by side for a few laps until they had the company of Eric Larson of Madison Lake also. Carter was on a mission and pulled away from the rest while Schurman was able to hold onto 2nd place ahead of Larson at the finish. Zach Davis from Lonesdale moved through the field from his 11th place start to take 4th just inches ahead of Schroeder.
Trevor Serbus of Olivia was the thrid leader in theIMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car feature picking up his first feature of the year. Jeremy Schultz of Stewart was the early leader and led for the first 4 laps but pulled off on the infield with troubles while another car spun in turn 2. That gave te lead to Brandon Allen of St. Peter. Serbus who had started 9th in the original line up had moved up to 2nd and was waiting for an opportunity to get by Allen. By lap 12 he had the lead and went on to win. Allen fell back and Michael Stien of Ceylon took 2nd place with Bill Johnson of St. Peter in 3rd ahead of Justin Allen of Gaylord.
The duo of Bryan Apitz from New Ulm and Rod Manthey from Norwood took turns leading the Outlaw Hobby feature throughout the 15 lap race. In the end, Apitz won the race and Karl Hewitt Jr. got around Manthey on the last lap to take 2nd with Manthey finishing 3rd.
Alan Lahr from Nicollet had a great lead in the IMCA Sport Compact until he got a flat tire and hit the front retaining wall on lap 4. Justin Dose of Glencoe then inherited the lead and remained the leader to win his first race of the season. Eric Stoecker of Good Thunder took 2nd with Jeff Senne of No. Mankato taking 3rd.
Colton Burke of Redwood Falls finally had a good run in the IMCA Hobby feature as he has been battling gremlins thus far. He had the lead for 3 laps but couldn't hold of the 5r of Joe Regnar from Winthrop as Regnar led the next four laps. On lap 7 a yellow came out for the spinning of the 18m Taylor Manderfield. Regnar wasn't able to hold off Probst on the restart, and he got around him to gain the lead. Luke Trebelhorn of Buffalo who started 10th had moved up to challenge Regnar as well as the two were racing side by side but Trebelhorn pulled out ahead to take over 2nd. Probst was in catching distance but he crossed the line before Trebelhorn. Regnar took 3rd with Mason Goettl of Winsted taking 4th.