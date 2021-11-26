COACHES
Head coach: Sean Keating, 9th as Head Coach, 14th overall.
Assistant coaches: Derek Homrighausen — Varsity Assistant, 13th season, Tanner Nadeau HS assistant, 4 years, Ethan Sindelir JV caoch, 1st season, Jared Baron, 9th grade, 11th season.
Roster
Vinny Guappone — G, Sr.
Jake Moelter — F, Sr.
Bennett Olson — F, Sr.
Shea Hildebrandt — G, Sr.
Marwan Abdi — F, Sr.
Zach Hermanson — G, Sr.
Alex Bosacker — F, Sr.
Ashton Volk — G, Jr.
Tate Olson, G, So.
Peyton Odland, G, So.
Key Players
Bennett Olson — Bennett is a three-year varsity starter who has improved a lot over the off season. He can score on the low block, rebounds well and can shoot the three. We will look to him to become a consistent double double player for us this season.
Vinny Guappone — Vinny is a four-year varsity player who can make plays on both ends of the court. We need him to make plays in the open floor and bring energy on defense.
Shea Hildebrandt — Shea is currently injured, but we expect him back later in the season. He is a returning captain and leader for our team.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Marwan Abdi — Played varsity minutes last year and has shown flashes over the summer to be a key contributor to this team.
Alex Bosacker — He really came on this summer and it will be exciting to see if it can continue this season. He rebounds and runs the floor very well.
Ashton Volk — A returning varsity player. Ashton is a big influencer of energy on our team and doesn’t back down from guarding the other team’s best player.
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
8-11 overall, 6-4 conference, had the six seed in section and lost to Marshall opening round.
2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
This team has the ability to compete for it’s first ever Big South Conference Championship. Beyond that our goal every year is to compete for a section title. I know this group is hungry to prove itself. If they come together as a team, put aside their egos and stay humble and hungry, they have an opportunity to compete with any team on our schedule.
Competition
Waseca graduated it’s big three, so our side of the conference is wide open. New Ulm has a lot returning. Our section favorites are Mankato West and Mankato East.
BY THE NUMBERS
21-22 — On January 21st, we will travel to Alexandria to play last year’s state runner up. On the 22nd we will travel to Perham, one of the nicest facilities in the state, to take on perennial power in class AA.