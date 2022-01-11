Coming off a tough loss to Jordan Tuesday night, the St. Peter boys basketball team took to the road for a pair of games against Fairmont and Lake City.
Thursday, the Saints quickly jumped out against the Cardinals and despite a late rally, St. Peter was able to hold on for the 69-61 victory. Saturday afternoon the Saints took part in the Rochester Hoops challenge and played a tough Lake City Tigers squad. The game was a battle throughout but a missed last-second three from St. Peter led to the Tigers earning the 53-51 win.
With the split, the Saints are now 5-6 (4-1 BSE) with slightly more than half the season remaining.
A 54.2% field goal shooting performance in the first half propelled St. Peter to a 47-point half.
"It was the best first half we have had all year. We came out and attacked in transition and hit some perimeter shots," said St. Peter head coach Sean Keating. "We got up as many as 24 in the second half, but got complacent."
The second half was not nearly as successful for the Saints as the Cardinals were able to fight their way back into the game, but ultimately, the lead built up was too much to overcome, and St. Peter held on for the 69-61 win.
"We did enough to win on the road in Fairmont which is notoriously a tough place to play," said Keating. "Proud of the way we responded after Tuesday's close loss with Jordan."
Bennett Olson led the team in scoring with 20 points while Alex Bosacker, Ashton Volk and Tate Olson each added 13 in the win.
Saturday's matchup with the Lake City Tigers was a different affair altogether as from tip-off it was clear the game would be a battle for each side. The game came down to free throw execution in the end and the Saints found themselves on the wrong end of a couple of misses, leading to the Tigers 53-51 win after Bennett Olson's last-second three pointer rimmed out.
"While this one hurt in the locker room after the game it was the best we have played all year vs a very good team," said Keating. "I thought our defense was outstanding. Marwan Abdi and Vinny Guappone made extra effort plays that stifled Lake City's top scorers."
Bennett Olson once again led the team in scoring with Tate Olson adding 15 and Marwan Abdi scoring 10 points.
"While we went 1-2 this week record wise, we can feel our team coming together," noted Keating. "We have some players working their way back from injury who should be returning in next couple weeks. I can see the player's confidence rising and [we're] excited to see what next week brings."
The Saints return to action Thursday, Jan. 13 with a road battle against the New Ulm Eagles with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.