St. Peter softball team built a seven-run lead in the first inning and then held off Jordan's charge for a 9-7 victory on Friday at Jefferson Fields.
"This was a well fought game," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "I think that they are possibly the best team that we have beat this season. They hit the ball well and made some very good plays on defense. It was a good opportunity to play in a close game at the end."
The Saints collected 10 hits, including two home runs, in taking a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
With the wind blowing out, second baseman McKenna Van Zee led off with a home run just over the fence in center field. It was the first of six home runs on the day, three by each team.
Shortstop Grace Remmert then singled to center and pitcher Ryenne Pettis hit a two-run homer even farther over the center field fence for a 3-0 lead.
"We came out strong with another hit attack in the first inning with nine consecutive hits and scored seven runs including two home runs by McKenna and Ryenne, the birthday girl," Niemeyer said.
First baseman/clean-up hitter Lilly Ruffin then singled to right, stole second and scored on a double to left center by third baseman Sophia Doherty to make it 4-0.
Center fielder Dani Johnson then singled to right to drive in Ruffin for a 5-0 lead.
Catcher Alyssa Hrdlicka then doubled to the base of the fence in right center to drive in Johnson to make it 6-0.
Right fielder Laura Niemeyer reached on an infield hit to put runners on first and third. On a double steal, Niemeyer stole second and pinch runner Hannah Brenke stole home for a 7-0 lead.
Jordan's starting pitcher Claire Johnson redeemed herself by hitting a home run in the top of the second inning to cut the lead to 7-1.
The Jaguars scored three runs in the third and two in the fourth, including a home run, to cut the Saints' lead to 7-6.
The Saints scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to up their lead to 9-6. In the fifth, Hrdlicka walked, Niemeyer reached on an error, pinch runner Hannah Brenke advanced to third and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Elle Davis. In the sixth, Ruffin hit a home run to center.
"They switched up pitchers, and we had a bit of a hard time hitting the holes after that until the 5th inning when we put together a couple of great bunts to move Hannah around to score and then Lilly hit a shot over the fence in center field in the 6th inning," Niemeyer said.
Jordan finished off the scoring with a home run in the seventh.
Both teams ended up with 13 hits.
Davis, Johnson, Remmert and Ruffin each collected two hits. Davis went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Johnson batted 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run. Remmert went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run. Ruffin finished 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI and two runs.
Van Zee went 1-for-4 with a home run, RBI and run. Ryenne Pettis batted 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run. Hrdlicka went 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run. Niemeyer finished 1-for-3.
Ryenne Pettis was credited with the victory. The pitcher lasted three and a third innings, allowing eight hits and six runs while striking out two and walking zero. Maya Pettis threw three and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Pettis recorded the last 11 outs with five strikeouts, no walks, five hits and one run to earn the save.
"Our defense played well behind the Pettis sisters to secure the win," Niemeyer said. "We just have to continue to keep these close games in our minds when we get to section play so that we can remind ourselves that we can win close games or even come from behind to win."
Class AAA Jordan dropped to 6-11.
St. Peter (12-3) plays two more Class AAA teams next week on Monday at Waconia (5-8) and at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Mound Westonka (4-10) at at Jefferson Fields.