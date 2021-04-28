Grace Remmert drove in four runs as St. Peter softball team defeated host Fairmont 11-2 with 13 hits on Tuesday.
Remmert finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
"Grace had a good night at the plate scoring four runs off her bat including a triple," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "McKenna Van Zee has been so consistent at the plate this season. Tonight she went 3-for-4 with two runs."
Also with multiple hits, Molly Voeltz batted 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Sophia Doherty went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Four other Saints had one hit. Ryenne Pettis went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Dani Johnson finished 1-for-3. Elle Davis batted 1-for-1, and Lilly Ruffin went 1-for-3 with and RBI and a run.
Maya Pettis was the winning pitcher. She surrendered two runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
"Maya Pettis pitched well," Niemeyer said. "She kept their hitters off balance with her change up mixed with her accurate fast ball. She got 15 ground balls that our infielders handled for a majority of the outs.
"Although we had too many defensive errors, we were still able to hit the ball well with runners on base to take the win."
St. Peter improved to 5-3 overall and 5-0 in the Big South Conference, while Fairmont fell to 1-4, 1-3.
Thursday night is St. Peter senior night at Jefferson Park against Waseca (0-7, 0-5). Then a doubleheader against Marshall (2-2, 2-1) at home at 4:30 p.m. Friday.