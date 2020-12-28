Bemidji State University men's basketball freshman forward Wyatt Olson will make his collegiate debut in familiar territory.
The popular 6-foot-6 inch St. Peter High School graduate will open his college career just down the road Jan. 2-3 at Minnesota State University-Mankato versus the Mavericks at Taylor Center.
"I think every game we play at Mankato will be a sort of homecoming for Wyatt," Beavers head coach Mike Boschee said. "I’m sure if fans are allowed this year a lot of his friends and family will be there and for years to come."
Olson has another familial connection with the Beavers. Boschee assistant coached Olson's uncle Brent Olson from 1996 to 2000 at Gustavus Adolphus College.
"I coached Wyatt’s Uncle Brent for four years and got to know the family during that time," Boschee said.
Asked about Olson's strengths, Boschee said: "Wyatt is a high IQ basketball player…He is very skilled for a post and has a great motor."
Boschee expects Olson to be a back-up player in his freshman season, but there's always a chance to break into the starting line-up. Olson did it as a freshman in high school.
"Wyatt will more than likely be a backup his first year, but with COVID and the protocols with it you just never know," Boschee said.
"Wyatt is doing very well, and you can see the improvement he has been making already this year. Wyatt will have a successful career here because he has a great work ethic."
The schedule
The 2021 Bemidji State University men’s and women’s basketball schedules will include 16 games over an eight-week period, as released by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Beavers will play 14 conference games against NSIC North Division opponents and two non-conference games against one NSIC South Division Opponent. BSU will face the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days throughout the season, until the NSIC Tournament (Feb. 25-28). For this season, the NSIC will only crown a North Division and South Division Champion.
Bemidji State begins its 2021 season with its non-conference games on Jan. 2-3 against Minnesota State University, Mankato. BSU will then shift its focus to conference play with another road contest Jan. 8-9 at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
Bemidji has been picked to finish third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division as the 2020-21 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released. The selection is the highest for the Beavers in the North Division since the NSIC split into the North and South Division format during the 2012-13 season.
The Beavers received 35 points in the preseason coaches’ poll, which was divided into divisions only due to the shortened season. BSU was slotted behind only Northern State University in first with 49 total points and seven first-place votes and Minnesota State University Moorhead in second with 43 total points and one first-place vote. For the 2020-21 season, only a NSIC North Division and South Division Champion will be crowned.
MSU-Mankato is ranked fourth in the South Division.
The BSU home opener will be held Jan. 15-16 against MSU-Moorhead at BSU Gymnasium, followed by another home weekend Jan. 22-23 against the University of Mary. January games will be wrapped up Jan. 29-30 with road games at Minot State University.
The Beavers return home to begin the month of February with back-to-back games Feb. 5-6 against St. Cloud State. BSU will play its final road games on Feb. 12-13 at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before the final weekend of the regular season Feb. 19-20 against Highway 2 rival University of Minnesota Crookston.
The NSIC Tournament will be held Feb. 25-28 at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., which will include the top four teams in each of the NSIC North and South Divisions.
Start times for weeknight games are 5:30 p.m. for women and 7:30 p.m. for men while weekend games are 3:30 p.m. for women and 5:30 p.m. for men. Home institutions may elect for weekend start times of 4 p.m. for women and 6 p.m. for men, if desired.
The schedules were approved by the NSIC Board of Directors with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff as the top priority. The basketball schedules will follow NCAA Sports Science Institute (SSI) guidelines for competition.
Preseason reveals will be announced in mid-December for all winter sports via BSUBeavers.com, the NSIC Network, and NorthernSun.org. The reveals will include preseason coaches’ polls, preseason players of the year, preseason student-athletes to watch, team previews, and quotes from coaches.
Bemidji State and the NSIC will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally, and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements, at a later date, as necessary.
A determination on fan attendance and arena/gym capacity will be made at a later date based on state, NSIC, and NCAA guidelines.