Softball power New Ulm has always been on St. Peter's radar. The Eagles and Saints have battled it out for the Big South Conference championship for years, and both have made multiple appearances in the state tournament And this season they will be in the same section with the Saints moving up to 2AAA.
But for now the Saints have bragging rights after beating the host Eagles 17-7 on Tuesday.
"Wow, what a night!" St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "We are still in awe of what happened tonight.
"Beating New Ulm is always on our goals' list for the season, and boy did they do it in style tonight!
"In the third inning alone we scored 12 runs with two outs on 12 hits, 11 of them in a row! Twenty-two hits total for our team."
McKenna Van Zee and Lauren Niemeyer had five hits apiece. Van Zee went 5-for-6 with five singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Niemeyer hit two singles, two triples and a two-run home run in going 5-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs.
"Lauren was in a hitting slump so it was a proud night to be her coach and her mom," Niemeyer said.
"We will all savor this win for the rest of this week and work on our defense until next Monday when we play them again at home."
Maya Pettis was the winning pitcher. The bulldog lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out six.
Ryenne Pettis and Sophia Doherty had three hits each. Pettis batted 3-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Doherty went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs.
Dani Johnson batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Elle Davis and Lilly Ruffin both doubled, walked and drove in two runs each in going 1-for-4. Davis scored one run, and Ruffin scored twice.
Alyssa Hrdlicka went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run. Grace Remmert went 1-for4 with two walks and a run.