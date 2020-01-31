Led by senior all-arounder Bella Edmonds, St. Peter gymnastics team placed first in the St. Peter triangular with Faribault and Waseca on Friday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The Saints scored 131.7, Faribault 129.575 and Waseca 126.3.
Edmonds won the vault (8.95), tied for first on uneven parallel bars (8.3), placed third on balance beam (8.5), took 10th on floor exercises (7.925) and second all-around (33.675).
Edmonds had season bests on bars, beam and all-around.
"It was one of my good nights," Edmonds said. "I stuck my beam."
Edmonds improved on beam because she increased her difficulty and didn't fall. "I did a back handspring and connected and stuck my series. On bars, I must have just had a good night."
She does a giant swing on bars, but she said her best move is a toe shoe where she goes from the low bar to the high bar.
Her best event is the vault in which she qualified for state last year with 9.225.
Two other Saints placed in the top five all-around.
Junior Audrey Kennedy took fifth all-around (32.475) with 10th on vault (8.225), fifth on bars (7.85), fifth on beam (7.85) and third on floor (8.55).
Sophomore Anna Klatt placed sixth all-around (32.25) with a tie for fifth on vault (8.4) 12th on bars (7.25), sixth on beam (7.675) and second on floor (8.925).
Junior Hannah Brenke landed fourth on vault (8.45), tied for fourth on beam (8.0) and sixth on floor (8.25).
Sophomore Makayla Moline tied for first on bars (8.3) and placed eighth on beam (7.5).
Senior Lauren Feder took ninth on vault (8.3).
Junior Kaylee Moreau finished eighth on bars (7.25) and 11th on floor (7.9).
Edmonds said the team performance "was really good, but we could have done better on beam (by not) wobbling and falling. It wasn't our best night on beam. Otherwise, we did really good."
Overall this season, Edmonds said the team is "doing a lot better. We've got a couple of new girls (Anna Klatt and Audrey Kennedy). They're both pretty talented. We're all doing our best and having fun.I love this team. I'm really proud of it, and I'm sad it's my last season."
Edmonds is going to Rochester Community College which does not have gymnastics. She is going to study to be a vet tech. "I love animals," she said.
St. Peter journeys to Blue Earth Area at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
The Saints (6-2, 5-2) host their final meet of the regular season versus Marshall at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
The Section 2A meet follows Feb. 13 at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Edmonds said she has a shot at state in every event except beam. She's shooting for a double back flip on bars.