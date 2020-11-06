Big play speedy wide receiver/safety Ethan Grant put on a show again scoring both of St. Peter touchdowns on plays totaling 160 yards to lead the host Saints to its first win over Fairmont in eight years 14-13 on Thursday.
The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead by driving 65 yards and scoring on their first possession on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Zach Jorgensen to wide receiver Eli Anderson. Owen Burmeister kicked the extra point.
The Saints got down to the Cardinals' 4-yard line late in the first half but were stopped on downs. That's the way the first half ended.
St. Peter cut the lead to 7-6 when Grant intercepted a pass in the end zone and ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown with 5:38 to play in the third quarter. The pass for 2 points failed.
The Saints took a 14-7 lead when Grant ran under a 60-yard pass from quarterback Kole Guth and scored with 1:40 remaining. That capped off a 75-yard drive that also included a 15-yard pass from Guth to Vinny Guppone that put the Saints on the 40-yard line. Guth ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Cardinals answered with a long touchdown pass of their own when Jorgensen hit Anderson streaking along the sidelines for a 33-yard touchdown. Then after an off-sides penalty moved the Cardinals back to the 8-yard line, Guappone broke up a 2-point conversion pass with 1:04 remaining, and the Saints ran out the clock.
Guth completed 10 of 26 pass attempts for 159 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Grant caught four passes for 98 yards and one touchdown. Guappone had three receptions for 32 yards. Nathan Fogal caught one for 13 yards, Carter Wendroth one for 12 yards and Jamarion Robinson one for 4 yards.
The Saints gained 63 yards rushing, led by Guth with eight carries for 23 yards. Ryan Sandland had four carries for 16 yards, Guappone had seven carries for 14 yards, Fogal had six carries for 8 yards, and Robinson had one carry for 2 yards.
Guappone also ran back two kicks for 21 yards.
Fairmont gained 120 yards rushing and 178 passing for 298 total yards. Jorgensen led with 18 rushes for 94 yards. He completed 10 of 31 passes for 178 yards and two interceptions. Anderson led with seven receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Sandland led the Saints with nine tackles. Guappone had eight stops. Johnny Miller seven, Fogal six. Robinson four, Shea Hildebrandt, Brogan Hanson, Grant, Tyson Schmitz and Connor Travallie had three tackles each. Schmitz also picked off a pass. Dakota Matheson made two tackles.
St. Peter last beat the Cardinals 28-20 in 2012 in Fairmont which ended a five-year streak of consecutive wins in the conference for Fairmont.
The Saints last beat Fairmont in St. Peter 20-14 in 2007.
With the win, the Saints evened their record at 2-2. while Fairmont fell to 1-3.
St. Peter finishes off the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 versus Tri-City United (1-3) at Montgomery.
After opening the season with a 36-12 win at Le Sueur-Henderson, the Titans lost three straight to Sibley East 19-2, Jordan 41-0 and Norwood-Young America 40-38 in overtime.