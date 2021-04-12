It was a tale of two games Saturday as St. Peter and Worthington baseball teams split a Big South Conference doubleheader at Veterans Field.
The Saints (2-1 overall, 2-1 Big South) won game one 8-0. The Trojans (1-1, 1-1) won the night cap 14-4 in six innings.
Game 1: St. Peter 8, Worthington 0
Jorgen Jeremiason picked up the victory in his first varsity start on the mound. He pitched three innings, allowing no runs on one hit, three walks and three strikeouts.
Josh Robb pitched the next three scoreless innings with no hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
David Winnett pitched the seveont with no runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
Two Saints had multiplel hits. Brogan Hanson went 2-2 with a double and a run scored.
Theo Giedd batted 2-3 with two runs.
Jeremiason hit 1-1 with two RBIs'
Jake Rimstad scored two runs and drove in one.
Vinny Guappone had two RBIs.
The Saints scored quickly in the 1st as Geidd singled and eventually scored on a Jeremiason single. In 2nd, the Saints added 5 runs by taking advantage of 6 walks and an error. Leading 6-0, St. Peter added 2 insurance runs in the 5th. Jake Rimstad singled and went to 3rd on a Hanson double. Rimstad scored on an error and Hanson scored on a Bennett Olson groundout.
“We played another solid game, especially on defense," St. Peter coach Kurt Moelter said. "We turned a big DP in the first inning that seemed to get us going for the rest of the game.
“I was hoping for a few more hits offensively, but Worthington credit, they have very good pitching and it was good for us to see quality pitching.”
“The better pitching we see early in the season, the better we will become by the end of the season.
“Our kids have a great attitude and bring great energy to the game. I’m really excited for this upcoming week and what the rest of the season is going to bring us.”
Game 2: Worthington 14, St. Peter 4, 6 innings
Geidd started the second game and lasted just one inning. He allowed six earned runs on three hits, three walks and one strikeout in taking the loss.
Ashton Volk pitched the next two innings with two earned runs on five hits, no walks and no strikeouts.
Bennett Olson pitched the last 1⅔ innings with three earned runs on four hits, two walks and one strikeout.
Jake Moelter adn Rimstad both went 1-2 with a run. Moelter also had two RBIs.
Guappone and Olson each had an RBI.
Robb walked twice aned scored once.
After a scoreless 1st inning, Worthington exploded for 8 runs in the bottom of the 2nd. The Trojans used 6 hits along with 3 walks to do the damage. Trailing 8-0, the Saints scored 2 in the top of the 3rd. Walks to Riley Throldahl and Robb set the table for Moelter who doubled them both home. The Saints threatened by loading the bases, but could not push any more runs across in the 3rd. But, Worthington answered with 2 more in the bottom of the 3rd using 5 hits and a walk. St. Peter tried to get back in the game by adding 2 more in the 5th as Moelter walked and Rimstad singled. Moelter would score on a Guappone ground out and Rimstad would score on an Olson ground out. But, the Trojans ended the game in the bottom of the 5th as they scored 2 runs to 10-run the Saints.
“Would’ve been nice to win both games, but Worthington is a good ball club," Moelter said. "We saw quite a few quality pitchers from them, and this will only help us improve and get better at the plate.
“For the most part, we threw strikes today. But, Worthington did a great job of putting the ball and they were able to string together multiple hit innings which lead to them putting up crooked numbers on us.”
“We have been able to get a lot of kids in games so far and have been able to learn a lot in these first few games. The good news is that we are having fun and improving every day.”
“Really looking forward to this week where we get 3 days of practice and a couple of games.”
St. Peter hosts Waseca at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and travels totheJordan Min Met at 5 p.m. Friday to meet the Hubmen.