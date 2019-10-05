St. Peter volleyball team brought home the championship at the eight-team St. Clair Tournament Saturday.
Finishing 4-1, the Saints defeated Mountain Lake 2-0 for the title. St. Peter also defeated Madelia, Randolph and St. Clair and lost to Alden-Conger.
St. Peter 2, Mt. Lake 0
The Saints won 25-17, 25-16.
Sarah Conlon led attack with 10 kills. She also had one block, two set assists, five service points and one ace serve.
Paige Hewitt paced the Saints with 16 set assists and nine service points. She added three kills, two ace serves, one block and one dig.
Grace Remmert had four kills, one block, and one ace serve.
Carlie Chabot collected seven service points, two ace serves, two kills, and five digs.
Allie McCabe also had five digs.
Brielle Bushaw had one kill and one block.
Maggi Pierret connected for three kills.
McKenna VanZee picked up one dig.
St. Peter 2, Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 0
St. Peter edged SESM 25-21, 29-27.
Remmert paced the Saints with seven kills.
Bushaw had five kills and a block.
Hewitt collected four kills, 18 set assists, five digs and one ace serve.
Conlon also had four kills, plus a team-high three blocks, five digs, one set assist and one ace serve.
McCabe and Chabot also picked up five digs each. Chabot also had a kill.
Pierret had two kills and three digs.
VanZee notched four digs and two set assists.
St. Peter 1, Randolph 1
St. Peter edged Randolph 25-12, 23-25.
Bushaw, Remmert and Conlon had five kills each. Remmert also had three digs and one ace serve. Conlon added three ace serves, one block, two set assists and two digs.
Hewitt collected 13 set assists, two kills, two blocks and two ace serves.
Chabot had one kill, one ace serve and four digs.
McCabe led with three ace serves, plus she had one dig.
Pierret had three kills.
St. Peter 2, St. Clair 0
The Saints shut out the host Cyclones 25-14, 25-18.
Conlon led with seven kills, plus two ace serves and three set assists.
Hewitt paced the Saints with 12 set assists and three ace serves. She also had two kills and two digs.
Lauren Niemeyer picked up three digs.
McCabe had two ace serves and one dig.
Pierret had three kills.
Breanna Hagen notched two kills and one dig.
Remmert had one set assist and one dig.
Alyssa Hrdlicka had one dig.
Alden-Conger 1, St. Peter 1
A-C edged St. Peter 25-17, 22-25.
Conlon had a team-high eight kills, plus two set assists.
Hewitt led with 19 set assists and had two set assists and one block.
Bushaw and Lilly Ruffin had four kills apiece.
Chabot collected three kills and one dig.
Remmert notched two kills and one dig.
McCabe picked up three digs.
St. Peter (19-6) hosts Fairmont at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.