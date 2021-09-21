The St. Peter volleyball team rebounded from an absolute battle of a match against the Central Raiders with a sweep of the Waseca Bluejays Tuesday night. The 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-13) win improves the Saints to 9-3 on the season.
Kylee Horner and Lilly Ruffin led the way for St. Peter in kills with 10 each while Brooke Rehnelt finished the night with six.
Grace Remmert led the team with 16 assists and added nine digs and a pair of kills to go along with 11 service points.
McKenna Van Zee and McKenzie Pettis each recorded 16 digs on the night while Mallory Hartfiel recorded 17 service points, three of them coming on aces.
The Saints return to the court Thursday, Sept. 23 when they take to the road to face off against Blue Earth Area with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.