It was only a matter of time before St. Peter's powerful offense broke through Jordan's defense.
After a scoreless first half, the Saints finally scored in the 43rd minute. Leading scorer, senior striker Emma Jones, assisted by sophomore forward Natalie Petersen, gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the first round of the Section 2A girls soccer playoffs Tuesday night at St. Peter Middle School.
That gave Jones 17 goals in 17 games this season.
The Saints made it 2-0 at 58 minutes on a penalty kick by senior midfielder Ella Gilbertson.
"I didn’t know I was going to take it," Gilbertson said. "But I knew it was an easy shot. I told myself to be confident. I was super excited and that helped build our momentum."
Jordan, as the 11th seed with a 1-7 record, played a defensive style with as many as seven defenders back.
St. Peter out shot the Jaguars 7-1 in the first half and 10-1 in the second half for a 17-2 advantage.
St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola made both saves to earn her fifth shutout of the season.
"We came out with high energy," St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. "We were a little shaky at the start and then we found our rhythm. We played well the rest of the first half and most of the second half.
"We passed the ball around Jordan's players. We moved off the ball and had a lot of opportunities. We had a lot of shots not on frame tonight. Moving forward, we need to capitalize when we have opportunities.
"We also need to make sure we play the full 80 minutes. We cannot get distracted. We need to be mentally strong and keep ourselves engaged the whole 80 minutes."
A good crowd, including more students than normal, provided some of the loudest cheering of the season for the Saints. On each St. Peter attack, the crowd roared.
"The crowd helped — a different atmosphere," Gilbertson said. "We were nervous and excited for our first playoff game. We started off shaky but then settled in. Started passing around Jordan and connecting."
Seeded No. 6, St. Peter (9-0-2) next plays another undefeated team, No. 3 seeded Mankato East (8-0-4), which defeated No. 14 Worthington (1-8-1) 7-0 in the first round. The section quarterfinal game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
In other first-round games, No. 2 Southwest Christian (11-1) shut out No. 15 Mankato Loyola (1-9-1) 8-0, No. 4 Holy Family Catholic (8-4-0) shut out No. 13 Cannon Falls (3-8-0) 9-0, and No. 7 Waseca (5-1-1) shut out No. 10 Marshall (3-6-0) 4-0.
Three teams forfeited 1-0: No. 16 Tri-City United (0-7) forfeited to No. 1 seeded Waconia (9-0-2), No. 12 Faribault (0-11-0) forfeited to No. 5 Mankato West (7-2-2), and No. 8 New Ulm (7-5) did the same to No. 9 Albert Lea (4-5-1) 1-0.
In other games coming up Thursday, Waconia will host Albert Lea at 5 p.m., Holy Family will host West at 4 p.m., and Southwest Christian will host Waseca at 4:30 p.m.
The semifinals will Oct. 20 at the high seeds. The final is Oct. 22 at the high seed.