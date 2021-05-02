The St. Peter girls golf team traveled to Fairmont for the Cardinal Invitational tournament on Saturday at Rose Lake Golf Club. St. Peter took 1st place with an outstanding score of 359. Fairmont placed 2nd with a team score of 386.
Team scores showed: 1. St. Peter 359, 2. Fairmont 386, 3. North Union 390, 4. Blue Earth Area 416, 5. Worthington 419, 6. Marshall 429, 7. Mankato West 458 and 8. Pipestone incomplete.
Medalist for the meet was Adrianna Bixby of St. Peter with an 83. Other scorers for the Saints were Audra Bixby with 88, Mia Hansen with a 92 followed by Kate Salzwedel with 96.
"The weather was windy and hot with temps around 85 degrees," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "These girls keep surprising me with great scores and personal best rounds. Three girls bettered their career bests today for the Saints. Audra’s 88, Kate Salzwedel’s 96 and Piper Ruble’s 105 are all personal best rounds. The team score of 359 is also a season best for the Saints. What's even more impressive is that this was the fourth varsity meet of the week and the girls showed no signs of slowing down. What a great bunch of girls to coach."
The Saints travel south again on Monday for another BSC Divisional event at Jackson.