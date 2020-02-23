MINNEAPOLIS – Augsburg overcame a 12-point deficit late to defeat the Gustavus women’s basketball team 77-74 Saturday. With the loss the Gusties finish the regular season 17-8 overall and 13-7 in the MIAC, while the Auggies finish 21-4 overall and 17-3 in the league.
Augsburg used a giant first quarter to get up on the Gusties early. The home team held an 9-8 advantage with 5:30 remaining but outscored Gustavus 21-7 over the remainder of the quarter to hold a 30-15 lead at the end of one.
After Augsburg scored the first four points of the second to lead by 19, Gustavus mounted its comeback. The Black and Gold slowly climbed back into things, scoring 13 of the next 15 points to trail 36-28 with 3:39 to play in the half. The Gusties would keep their run going, outscoring Augsburg 14-6 before the half to even things at 42 at the break.
In the second half, Augsburg would score four straight before Gustavus started to take over. The Gusties continued their momentum from the second quarter building a lead in the third quarter that resulted in a 60-51 edge heading into the final frame.
A Maddy Rice (Fy., Forest Lake) three would put Gustavus up 12 at the beginning of the fourth before Augsburg started to hit its stride. The Auggies would climb back into things, cutting the deficit to 69-66 with 4:03 to play. After an Alison Hinck (Jr., Vadnais Heights) lay-in, the Auggies hit two layups and three to retake the lead at 73-71. Gustavus would miss its next three shots and turn the ball over once in the process as the Auggies made a three free throws to take a five point lead. With 10 seconds remaining Caitlin Rorman (Fy., Blue Earth) would get fouled on a three and make each attempt to cut the deficit to two. The Gusties then fouled Augsburg with four seconds to play. They would make the first attempt and miss the second, garnering the offensive rebound on the latter and running out the clock for the win.
Rorman paced the Gusties with 19 points, while Ava Gonsorowski (Jr., Esko) added 16. Anna Sanders (Fy., Vadnais Heights) recorded her first collegiate double-double in the contest with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while also adding a team-best five assists.
The Gusties will now enter the MIAC tournament as the No. 4 seed and host No. 5 Hamline Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.