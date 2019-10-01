St. Peter volleyball team moved into a tie for first place in the Big South Conference with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 victory over host New Ulm on Tuesday.
The Saints (15-6 overall, 7-1 conference), who lost to New Ulm (8-6, 7-1) in their first meeting 3-2 on Sept. 10, are now tied for first with the Eagles.
Brielle Bushaw led the Saints with double-digit kills of 10, plus she had one block and one dig.
Sarah Conlon collected team-highs of 12 service points, five ace serves and five blocks, plus seven kills, one set assist and one dig.
Paige Hewitt had a double-double of 24 set assists and 10 service points, along with two kills, two blocks, one ace serve and one dig.
Allie McCabe collected eight service points, five digs and two set assists.
Carlei Chabot notched three kills, one ace serve and five digs.
Grace Remmert had six kills, one block, one set assist and three digs.
Maggi Pierret had two kills, one block and two digs.
McKenna VanZee picked up one dig.
St. Peter entertains Waseca (6-4, 4-2) in a rematch at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Saints beat the Bluejays 3-2 on Sept. 17.