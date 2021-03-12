No. 7 seeded St. Peter (8-5) will open the eight-team Section 2AAA girls basketball playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at No. 2 seeded Waconia (15-1).
In other quarterfinal games at 7 p.m. Thursday, No. 1 seeded Marshall (16-0) will host No. 8 seeded New Ulm (3-12), No. 4 Mankato East (13-4) will host No. 5 Hutchinson (13-4), and No. 3 Mankato West (13-3) will host No. 6 Worthington (13-4).
The section semifinals will be at 5 p.m. March 23 at the high seeds. The finals will be at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. March 26 at the high school.