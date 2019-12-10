The St. Peter breezed past fellow Saints, St. James, in a lopsided wrestling meet Dec. 6.
St. Peter won nine matches, compared to four for St. James (one by forfeit), and seven of St. Peter's victories were via falls. St. Peter won the meet 48-21. Coach Keith Hanson shouted out a couple of his wrestlers.
"Brogan Hanson had a nice 3-0 win over a tough St. James wrestler Wyatt Westcott," Hanson said. "Oziel Hidalgo got his first career win on varsity by fall."
The Saints are now 2-1 on the season, 1-0 in the Big South Conference.
In the meet against St. James, Cole Filand produced the quickest win at 152 pounds, pinning his opponent in 17 seconds. The next fastest was Nakiye Mercado, who won by fall at 106 pounds in 26 seconds.
Amir Loredo-Hollon won by fall at 39 seconds at 120 pounds. Nathan Fogal pinned his opponent at 138 pounds in 31 seconds. And Michael Connor won in 32 seconds at 145 pounds. Oziel Hildago, meanwhile, took 2:59 to get his pin and win.
Other St. Peter winners included Brogan Hanson, who won via a 3-0 decision at 126 pounds; and Noah Hunt, who won 7-2 at 138 pounds. Taylen Travaille, Wareke Gillette and Nathan Pettis also wrestled for the Saints.
1-1 in triangular
In the Saints opening meet of the season, they took on Watertown Mayer and Hutchinson. St. Peter won 37-34 over the former, the first time in program history, as the Saints were previously 0-14 against the Royals. Hutchinson, though, was able to edge St. Peter 37-31.
"Both matches were very exciting as both of them were tied going into the heavyweight match," coach Keith Hanson said. "The Hutchinson heavyweight had a little more experience than us so we came out on the short end."
The Saints are having to battle so far this season, starting each meet at a signficant disadvantage.
"As of right now, we are forfeiting 2 weights (195 and 220)," Hanson said after the first triangular. "So giving up 12 points puts a lot of pressure on the other wrestlers to try and make those up or try not to give up to many team points."