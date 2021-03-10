In a Section 2AA semifinal wrestling rematch, No. 2 seeded Scott West held off a strong comeback by No. 3 seeded St. Peter to edge the host Saints 31-27 Wednesday.
With the win, the Panthers (21-4 and ranked No. 12 in the state) turned the tables on the Saints, who, as the No. 5 seed, upset No. 1 seeded Scott West in the section semis last season 33-27.
Training Scott West 19-0 after five matches, the Saints matched that with five wins in a row to take a 21-19 lead. Harold Born at 138 pounds started the string with a last-minute reversal to win 6-4. Then Nathan Fogal won an 8-3 decision at 145. Brogan Hanson at 152 and Kole Guth at 160 won consecutive pins, and Cole Filand won a decision at 170.
But the Panthers clawed their way back with three straight wins to earn an insurmountable 31-21 with one match to go. St. Peter heavyweight Nathan Pettis won the final match with a pin for the final score of 31-27.
The Saints (20-10) won their first-round quarterfinal match Wednesday over Mankato East (16-14) 49-21, while Scott West topped Waseca (11-16) 54-15.
Against East, the Saints jumped to a 10-0 lead with a pin by Charlie Born at 106 and a 16-8 major decision by Deotre Torrres at 113.
After a decision by East at 120, the Saints won three straight by falls: Nakiye Mercado at 126, Noah Hunt at 132 and Born at 138 to make up the St. Peter lead to 28-3.
A fall and a decision by East cut the Saints' lead to 28-12.
But the Saints answered with three straight wins: a pin by Guth at 160, a pin by Filand at 170 and a 6-5 decision by Leighton Robb at 182.
The Panthers cut the lead to 43-15 with a decision at 195, but the Saints clinched the match 49-15 with a pin by Connor Travaille at 220.
St. Peter had three double winners Wednesday: Harold Born at 138 with a fall and a decision, Guth at 160 with two falls and Filand with a fall and a decision at 170.
Nine other Saints finished 1-1: Charlie Born at 106 and 113 with a fall, Torres at 113 with a major decision, Mercado at 126 with a fall, Hunt with a fall at 132, Fogal at 145 with a decision, Hanson with a fall at 152, Robb with a fall at 182, Travaille with a fall at 220 and Pettis with a fall at 275.
Scott West advances to the section finals at noon Saturday at St. Peter in an all-Minnesota River Conference final against No. 4 seeded Tri-City United (19-8) which defeated No. 5 Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Stewart (14-11) 42-25 and No. 1 seeded Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran (23-6 and ranked No. 7 in the state) 36-24 on Wednesday at Hutchinson.
The winner of Scott West and TCU will meet the Section 3AA champion in the first round of state at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter.
The Section 2AA individual tournament will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Watertown-Mayer High School. Four wrestlers from each class will advance to the final day at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Redwood Valley High School.
The Class AA state tournament will be Friday, March 26 at St. Michael Albertville High School. The team tournament will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The individual tournament will start at 2 p.m.