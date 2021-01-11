Coaches
Head coach Tom Blaido
Assistant coaches Dave Swanberg, Madison Burgren, Marc Bachman
Key Players
"High goal scoring captain Nicole McCabe, the very talented Anna Pavlo and the on-ice leader Emma Seaver are always fun to watch," Blaido said. "When any of these three are on the ice, fans always hold their breath because they can turn a game around at any moment with their offensive talent."
Blaido also said he is "looking for a big season from Angel Mass, Sophia Doherty, Makenna Mueller, Captain Elle Davis and Darbi Dunning; all have the talent and burning desire to light the lamp.
"Defensive leaders include Gabby Prochaska, Mary Rella, Sofie Wilson and Lucy Kleschult backed by Molly Voeltz and Mia Schwarz."
Here are the returning players:
- Senior forward captains Nicole McCabe, Emma Seaver and Elle Davis
- Junior forward captain Anna Pavlo
- Junior forwards Angel Mass, Sophia Doherty and Darbi Dunning
- Junior defense Lucy Kleschult, Mia Schwarz and Molly Voeltz
- Sophomore forward Adrianna Bixby
- Sophomore defense Sofie Wilson
- Freshman forward Makenna Mueller
- Senior forward Tayah McKinney
- Senior defense Mary Rella and Gabby Prochaska
- Junior goalie Amelia Messer
Moved On
Keely Olness, playing hockey at St. Scholastica
Madison Kisor, playing hockey at Concordia Morehead
Ella Boomgaarden
Karina Lieske
2019-20 Recap
14-11 overall record, lost in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs to New Ulm 6-0, placed third in the Big South Conference at 9-5
2020 Season Outlook
"Should have another successful season," Blaido said. "We have a number of players who can score a lot of goals and some solid leadership on defense. New Ulm looks to be strong again this year as does Luverne — wins there won't come easy, however we will have enough talent to give them a run for their money.
"We have a nice mixture of talented upper and underclassmen makes which our roster look strong for the next couple of years. We have a number of high goal scorers on this team and several of them are younger players which gives us nice balance. Our defense is a little more experienced which will also help. We lost Karina Lieske, Keely Olness, Ella Boomgaarden and Madi Kisor due to graduation and replacing players like them are never easy, but I'm feeling really good about the players who have stepped up. I think they learned from those before them and are ready to take it to the next step, they should be a fun team to watch."
By the Numbers
17 — varsity roster
15 — letter winners
6 — seniors