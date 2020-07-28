The Le Sueur-Henderson U19 baseball team collected 13 hits in defeating Rosemount Green 14-3 on July 27 at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur.
Tristan O'Brien and Tommy Gupton led the attack with each going 3 for 4. O'Brien doubled, scored two runs and drove in one. Gupton also doubled, scored one run and drove in two.
Also with multiple hits, Tyler Pengilly batted 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI, and Jace Luna finished 2 for 3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs.
One hit each went to Zach Berndt (1-2, two walks, three runs, one RBI), Burke Nesbit (1-4, one run, two RBIs), and Charlie Weick (1-3, walk, two RBIs).
O'Brien started on the mound and picked up the victory. He went four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, four walks and three strikeouts.
Pengilly pitched the last two innings with no runs on two hits, no walks and one strikeout.