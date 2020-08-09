St. Peter High School Activities Director Jordan Paula and Activities Secretary Kristi Davis sent the following information about fall activities to parents and coaches.
Starting Aug. 17, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls soccer will be offered. These sports will have a reduced number of games/competitions and a reduced number of weeks for the season. Changes to these schedules will be shared with families when those changes have been finalized in the coming days. These practices are scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 17.
High school football and volleyball (grades 9-12) competitive seasons have been moved to March 2021. As it stands, 9-12 volleyball and football seasons will run mid-March to mid-May. Traditional spring sports will start mid-May and run through early July. No decision has been made regarding the winter seasons and whether or not those seasons will see a reduction in contests or have dates adjusted as well.
We plan to offer middle school volleyball and middle school football this fall as intramural seasons. There will be no travel or organized competitions. Students will practice only on the days they are in school. For example, if a student is in hybrid learning on Mondays and Wednesdays, they’d only go to practice on Mondays and Wednesdays. There would be no practices on Fridays when distance learning. MS Volleyball and Football will start their seasons on or around Sept. 3.
The planned Aug. 17 Parent-Athlete-Coach meeting at the high school has been canceled. Individual sports will hold their own parent meetings either in person with social distancing or online via Zoom.
Football, volleyball and spring sports will be allowed to practice in a limited manner starting this fall. The timing of when those practices will be offered and any contact limitations are yet to be determined by the MSHSL and the Activities Office. Please note, high school students will not register for football or volleyball at this time. That will happen in the spring. Students are encouraged to participate in another activity during this fall season.
Further guidance will come out regarding spectators at competitions. At minimum, all spectators will be required to wear masks both indoors and outdoors at school events. Expect a reduction in fans allowed at all contests and the potential for no spectators at some venues. We are working on plans to livestream high school indoor and outdoor sports where able.
Registration for activities will open Saturday, Aug. 8 at midnight. We believe activity fees should not be a barrier to participation so we do offer scholarships. However, we ask that you apply with the school for Free and Reduced Lunch to qualify for a scholarship. You do not need to qualify for Free and Reduced to receive an activities scholarship, we just ask that you apply. A reminder this must be done every year. If you are requesting a scholarship, do not register for a sport. Within the registration system, there will be an option “Scholarship Requests - Fall Sports” and this is the option you’ll select. Additionally, all activity fees for this year have been reduced to the following:
- From $125 to $100
- $105 to $75
- $45 to $30
Intramural seasons will be $20 for volleyball and football.
Physicals are required to participate in activities and in practices. Your child cannot practice until we have a physical on file. Note that expiration dates on physicals have been extended by one year. If your student’s physical was set to expire prior to or during the 2020-2021 school year, it is now valid through June 2021.
We are working on plans to transport kids to practices. This includes the typical middle school to high school shuttle bus, but also exploring options to potentially pick up students at locations within the community and get them to the middle school and high school on days when they don’t have in person school. This will be communicated at a later time.
For contact information for coaches and advisers, practice and game schedules, and other activity information, please visit https://sites.google.com/stpeterschools.org/saintpeteractivities. Please understand this is a fluid situation and seasons can change quickly. We will do our best to communicate promptly when those changes happen.
When students are in-person learning or hybrid scenarios, activities will be offered. If the county requires us to move to distance learning, all activities will be suspended until our COVID rate improves. Student expectations:
- Wear masks at all times except when practicing/competing
- Coaches will wear masks at all times
- Students are strongly encouraged to bring their own water bottles as water fountains will not be available, only bottle filling stations.
To register for activities, which includes all fine arts, sports, and some clubs, go to www.bit.ly/STPActivitiesRegistration.
If you have any questions, please contact the Activities Office at 507-934-4212.