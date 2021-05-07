Two big innings propelled Cleveland baseball team to a 15-5, five-inning home victory over Mountain Lake/Comfrey on Friday.
Finishing the week 4-0, the Clippers (8-3) scored four runs in the first inning and eight in the fourth inning to clinch the win on the 10-run rule.
Jackson Meyer and Alex McCabe led the Cleveland eight-hit attack with two hits each. Meyer went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. McCabe also batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Four other Clippers had a hit each. Kaleb Timm, Elijah Sullivan, Carter Dylla and Colin Krenik all went 1-for-4. Timlin scored two runs. Sullivan and Dylla both drove in one run and scored twice. Krenik had two RBIs.
Gabe Sullivan walked three times, drove in one and scored one. Lucas Walechka walked once and had two RBIs and two runs. Tanyon Hoheisel walked once, drove in one and scored twice.
Krenik pitched all five innings to earn the victory. He allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking our four.
The Clippers did not commit an error, while Mountain Lake (3-6) had five errors that led to six unearned runs.
After a four-game week, the Clippers finally have a bit of a break with three days off before their next game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 against visiting Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
Then Cleveland plays in the four-team Mankato Loyola Tournament Saturday, May 15 at Franklin Rogers Park. Loyola plays St. Clair at 9 a.m. Cleveland meets St. James at 11 a.m. The third-place game will be at 1 p.m. and the championship game at 3:30 p.m.