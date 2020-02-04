In a dual meet that St. Peter head gymnastics coach Kris Glidden called "too close for comfort," the Saints held on to defeat Blue Earth Area 128.675-127.125 on Monday at Blue Earth Area Elementary School.
Anna Klatt stepped up in all-arounder Bella Edmond's absence to win two events and place second all-around (33.00). She placed first on floor exercises (9.0) and balance beam (8.225)
Audrey Kennedy finished third all-around (32.3) with a tie for second on uneven parallel bars (7.6), second on beam (8.15) and fourth on floor (8.1).
"Bella Edmonds did not compete, she was ill," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said. "Anna Klatt’s flour routine was the highlight of the meet, scoring a 9 and taking first. Both Audrey and Anna performed well on all four events. They have consistently come through for the team all season.
Makayla Moline won the bars (7.65).
Hannah Brenke led the Saints with fourth on vault (8.65) and placed fourth on beam (7.9).
"Hannah competed on a sore foot but threw her round off full dismount off beam beautifully," Glidden said.
Kaylee Moreau finished fifth all-around (31.225)
"Kaylee Moreau stepped in for Bella on two events and performed well," Glidden said.
"We counted too many falls on beam and ran into some tough judging on bars," Glidden said. "I’m happy we still pulled out a win."
The Saints (7-2, 6-2 Big South Conference) host their final meet of the regular season versus Marshall and Redwood Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The Section 2A meet follows Feb. 13 at Glencoe-Silver Lake.