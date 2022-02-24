In what was originally scheduled to be the St. Peter girls basketball team's season finale, the Saints hosted the Jordan Jaguars Thursday night. With five players scoring eight or more points, St. Peter was able to overcome a 24 point outing from Jordan's Jenna Kluxdal and earn the 65-43 victory.
With the win, the Saints now possess a 21-5 (10-0 BSE) record on the season. They return to the hardwood tomorrow night, Friday Feb. 25, to take on Byron with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. This game became the regular season finale after having been postponed twice due to snow throughout the year.
Prior to the game, the Saints will honor their senior class and the St. Peter boys basketball team will follow up the game with their senior night game against Worthington.
The Saints jumped ahead of the Jaguars immediately with a 12-2 run that featured four of the St. Peter starting five finding the bottom of the net. After Jordan cut into the deficit with a pair of free throws, the Saints immediately responded when Lilly Ruffin set a high screen for Josie Wiebusch who raised up for the mid-range jumper and pushed the lead back up to 10.
Shortly afterwards, Ruffin pulled down an offensive rebound before putting it back up and in which put all five Saint Starters in the scorebook. As the first half came to a close, Wiebusch drilled back-to-back threes and Annika Sourthworth put in a pair of free throws to give St. Peter a 41-19 lead at the half.
During the break, St. Peter activities director Shea Roehrkasse invited four St. Peter students to the floor to grant them awards. First, Roehrkasse announced the ExCEL Award recipients for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership. Fabian Gerstbauer and Adrianna Bixby were honored with achievement but Bixby was not present to receive her award.
The second award announced was the Triple 'A' Award for seniors who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Anna Klatt and Shea Hildebrandt were named the Triple 'A' Award winners for St. Peter.
With the teams returning to the floor, the Jaguars put the pressure on quickly with a 10-2 run in the first two and a half minutes which forced a Saint timeout. After a strategy talk on the sidelines, St. Peter responded with a 7-0 run to regain most of the halftime lead as the defense once again funneled the Jordan ballhandlers into the crowded paint.
The teams would continue to trade baskets for the remainder of the game with the Jaguars never mounting a serious threat.
Southworth finished with a team-high 16 points on 4-8 shooting from beyond the arc while adding four assists and three steals. Rhyan Holmgren added 14 points while Wiebusch added 10 points and three steals.
Ruffin Scored nine points and recorded four blocks while Abby Maloney added eight points and four boards.
As a team, St. Peter outrebounded Jordan 32-22 with 14 boards coming on the offensive end. The Saints also forced the Jaguars to commit 18 turnovers which resulted in 17 points.