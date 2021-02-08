The Gustavus women’s hockey team hosted Augsburg for a Saturday afternoon non-conference match. The teams last faced off at the 2019-20 MIAC Championship when the Gusties took the 3-0 win.
“We had a tough time in our first game of the season but after two really good practices following it we were able to pick up the pace,” said Head Coach Mike Carroll. “From start to finish we had a great improvement for the team and we were able to pace the intensity.”
Gustavus came out hot to start the scoring off. After ending her 2019-20 campaign leading the team in goals (19) Hailey Holland (So., Aberdeen, S.D.) notched her first goal of the 2021 season at the 5:51 mark in the first with an assist from first-year standout Sophia Coltvet (Fy., Arden Hills). The Augsburg defense would hold the Gusties to their one goal and kill off a penalty before heading into the second frame.
Just a minute into the second period, Holland doubled down on the scoring action with an assist from Tina Press (Jr., Cottage Grove) and Molly McHugh (So., Minnetonka). Thirty seconds later Madigan Goldsworthy (Jr., Chaska) tacked on a third with assists from Stephanie Anderson (Jr., Blaine) and Holland. The Gustie defense came out strong limiting the Auggies to just three shots before Press would find the back of the net for her second goal of the season with five minutes remaining in the period to secure the four goal lead.
The two teams played a more physical third period where the Gusties killed off two penalties to finish with a 4-0 win.
Both returning goaltenders saw minutes in net on Saturday as Katie McCoy (So., Grafton, Wis.) started for two periods with seven saves, and Emilia Helms-Leslie (Jr., Fairbanks, Alaska) closed out the period with eight.
The Gusties are back in action for a rematch when they travel to Augsburg on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game.
“We’re using this game as a stepping stone for the next. In our conference teams play hard and we’re going to have a battle on our hands, but we’re hoping to bring the same energy we had in this game on Saturday.”