In a rematch of last year's Section 2AA finals, St. Peter boys basketball held on to defeat host Jordan 69-66 on Tuesday.
"It was an emotional game as a rematch of last year's section finals," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "Our kids battled all night, and Jordan is a very good team especially on the defensive end."
Jordan led 35-27 with a little over a minute to go in first half. From that point and the first 4 minutes of the second half, the Saints went on a 13-2 run to take the lead and from that point on neither team had more than a 3-point lead the rest of the way.
With 33 seconds left, Jordan stole an in-bounds pass and went up 66-65. The ensuing possession Ethan Volk drove and dished to Wyatt Olson for a layup to take a 67-66 lead. Then Jordan came back down, and Kaden Oeltjenbruns drew a charge on Ryan Sameulson with 20 seconds left, and we held on after another lay in by Wyatt. Jordan would go on to miss a 3 at the buzzer."
"Ethan Volk hit five 3-pointers and made some great assists down the stretch for 16 points," Keating said. "Wyatt had 25 points and 16 rebounds and controlled the glass and scored inside a lot in the second half. Kaden Oeltjenbruns played elite defense all night on their best player No. 10 Ryan Samuelson, and held him to just 13 points and took two charges.
"Ethan Grant was out sick with influenza. We overcame 26 turnovers and were just 3-14 from the free-throw line. Somehow we found a way to make enough plays down the stretch which is a huge credit to these kids for finding a way. It's the second game in a row where we have trailed at some point in the second half and found a way to pull it out.
This is a three-game week for St. Peter (12-5 and ranked 10th in the state in Class AAA) with 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home versus Waseca (14-4 and ranked second in Class AA) and Saturday at 5 p.m. versus Mounds View (13-3) in Kasson Mantorville.
St. Peter 30 39 69
Jordan 35 31 66
St. Peter 69 (Wyatt Olson 25, Ethan Volk 16, Josh Johnson 9, Carson Kennedy 2, Josh Robb 5, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 7, Bennett Olson 5)
2's 21-36 58%
3's 8-18 44%
FTs 3-14 21%