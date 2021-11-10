The Gustavus women’s hockey team completed the series sweep Saturday at Lake Forest with a 3-0 victory. The Gusties improve to 2-0 overall.
“We obviously haven’t had back to back games in quite a while so we were a little nervous on how we would respond, but we got through it with the result we were looking for,” Head Coach Mike Carroll said.
After a scoreless first period, the Gusties scored the game-winning goal 15 seconds into the second. Molly McHugh (Jr., Minnetonka) scored on assists from Kristina Press (Sr., Cottage Grove) and Hailey Holland (Jr., Aberdeen, S.D.). Four minutes later the Gusties took advantage of a power play as Emily Olson (Jr., Delano) scored with the help of Jordyn Peterson (Sr., Brookings, S.D.) and Kayla Vrieze (Sr., Eagan). Brooke Power (So., Lakeville) scored the third and final goal of the game, once again on a power play, at the 13:30 mark with the assist of McHugh.
“We generated quite a few good chances on the power play and moved the puck much quicker,” Carroll said. “We took high percentage shots and both units are doing well. Also had a lot of practice on the kill and it’s not quite where we need it yet but nice that we didn’t give up a goal.”
The third period went scoreless as the Gusties outshot the Foresters 30-21. The Gusties went 2-for-6 on the skater advantage and killed all five Lake Forest power plays. Katie McCoy (Jr., Grafton, Wis.) picked up her second win in goal, making all 21 saves.
Gustavus starts MIAC play next weekend with a Friday-Saturday series against St. Kate’s.