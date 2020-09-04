In a tale of two halves, St. Peter and Fairmont boys soccer teams battled to a 1-1 tie Friday in the Saints' home opener at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field.
"We had a rough start," St. Peter first-year head coach Zach Claussen said. "We were playing very undisciplined. We let in a goal in on us, and we just weren't playing positional.
"In the second half, we got back to the way that we play and we started attacking more. We started being more creative, and because of the pressure we put on in the second half, we were able to get a goal."
The Saints dominated the shots on goal 17-5 in the game, but the Cardinals jumped to a 1-0 lead 25 minutes into the first half on a goal by senior forward Joshua Bergt, the only one that got by first-year senior goalkeeper Josh Rob, who made four saves.
The Saints took almost complete control in the second half pressuring Fairmont and goalkeeper Bryan Armitage, who played a strong game, making 16 saves, along with a steady defense.
"Their goalie knew what he was doing," Claussen said. He came out on the right ones. But when we're got 17 shots, we've got to get more than one goal. We've got to find those corners better.
"We're leaving games to close, and we should be beating them by multiple goals. We have the goal scorers. We've got the the speed. We've got the moves. It really comes down to put that pressure down for 80 minutes as opposed to the last 20 minutes of the game. I think that we're going to start scoring two, three goals a game."
St. Peter finally broke through on a goal with 6:38 to play. Senior midfielder Kelson Lund set it up with a long throw in from the sidelines to in front of the net. St. Peter junior striker Cooper Dean went for a header and ended up putting it in the net off his shoulder and the goalie for his second goal of the season.
Describing the goal, Cooper said: "Kelson Lund threw it in, it deflected off my shoulder, and it hit the keeper's hands, and rolled in. I went for a header, but it just barely missed my head and ende dup hitting my shoulder."
The Saints continued the offensive surge to the end, including a point blank shot in the box with 4 seconds remaining by sophomore striker Brooks Riecks, in which the goalie made a diving save.
"We kept pushing to the very last second," Claussen said. "Unfortunately we couldn't get a second goal, and so we tied 1-1. We had our chances. We just got to get better at finishing. We need to have more than one goal."
Dean agreed that the Saints need to work on finishing.
"We have all the tools to score," Dean said. "Just some of the work we need to is coming through the ball, and finishing has always been an issue for us, so we're going to work on improving on that. When we put those two pieces in, we'll be a really good team. We're very athletic."
"The pieces that we have to push from the first half. We're having slow first halves and comeback second halves. If we can get it to the way we play for the full 80 minutes, we're going top be one of the better teams to contend with for sure."
Normally a striker, Dean moved back in the first half.
"We tried switching up some positions," Dean said. "I don't normally play center mid or center defensive mid which they had me playing for most of the first half. But they put me back at striker in the second half. And we started playing a lot better and getting a lot more chances. It flowed easier in the second half.
The Saints (1-0-2) again played steady defense, a trait of the team over the years including this one, allowing only one goal a game in each of the first three games.
But the offense needs to pick up the pace for the Saints to step up. St. Peter has scored only 1.3 goals per game.
"Our defense has always been solid through the years," Dean said. "We had a couple of previous graduates, my brother (Harry Dean) and our friend Tyson (Sowder). They've always been solid. We keep AJ (Alex Bosacker) and Zach Taylor back there, and they always do a great job shutting things down. It's just the slow start where we let in one goal."
Defenders Wesley Yang and John Borgmeier "run the sidelines," Dean said. "They do a great job of being outlets and running down kids that are trying to push on us.
"We have a really great team, and I feel like we outplayed them like we have most of the teams we've played this year."
St. Peter and Fairmont meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 8 at Fairmont.