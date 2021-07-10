The Saint Peter Saints over 35-team put on an offensive clinic Saturday afternoon in a dominant win over the Jordan Alers at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Peter. A walk-off RBI single from Mike Nachreiner in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Saints the 14-4 victory, improving the team record to 5-2 on the season.
Jordan brought home the opening run in the top of the first inning on a bases loaded walk. St. Peter managed to limit the damage though when it forced a groundout to shortstop Ryan Wenner with two out and the bases loaded. "We have some guys that can go in different positions and we have some solid spots like Ryan at short and our outfielders are great." M. Nachreiner said of the defense.
In the bottom of the second inning the Saints offense came to life as Jason Geisler stroked a single into the outfield before Joey Schnoor and Justin Yungerburg drew walks to load the bases. Starting pitcher Steve Winkler drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 1-1 before Matt Ballman hit a deep sacrifice fly to give St. Peter the lead.
The next batter, Jeff Baron, followed that up with a double that he crushed into the right centerfield gap that scored two more runs. Ryan Wenner would then connect on his second hit of the day with an RBI single before Geisler earned his second hit of the inning to bring home another run, putting the Saints ahead 6-1.
The Alers threatened to score in the top of the fourth inning with bases loaded and two outs, but the Saints defense once again shut things down as Winkler, having transitioned from pitcher to centerfield, made a nice on the run grab on a hard hit liner into centerfield.
St. Peter would add five more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Wenner, Neil Doose, Jeremy Nachreine, Schnoor and Yungerburg all strung together a series of RBI singles. "Offense was really good today." M. Nachreiner said, "Ryan [Wenner] has hit the ball well all season and his consistency has been huge for the team."
Jordan would pick up two runs in the fifth but the Saints picked up another run of their own when Geisler crushed a double into the outfield that was misplayed, allowing him to come all the way around and score.
After giving up a run in the top of the sixth, St. Peter once again shut the door on the Alers when with the bases loaded, the Saints converted on a 6-4-3 double play. A pair of singles from Yungerburg and Ballman put the walk-off runs on base before Luke Larson and Wenner drew back to back walks. With the bases loaded M. Nachreiner connected on his second hit of the day with a single to bring home Larson and end the game via run rule, 14-4.
As a team the Saints finished the game with 16 hits from 10 total players, compared to six from the Alers. Wenner Finished the game 3-3 with a pair of RBI while Yungerberg finished with three hits and an RBI.