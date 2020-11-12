St. Peter volleyball team finished off the season with a 3-0 defeat to host Fairmont on Thursday.
Avenging a 3-1 loss to St. Peter on Oct. 29, Fairmont won 25-22, 25-20, 25-18.
Abby Haggenmiller collected 12 set assists and eight digs.
Alyssa Hrdlicka picked up seven digs.
Dani Johnson had three kills, two blocks, two ace serves and one dig.
Grce Remmert notched 13 set assists, seven kills and five digs.
Katie Peterson had three kills.
Kiara Rahman whacked two kills.
Kylle Horner had four kills and one dig.
Lauren Niemeyer contributed one kill and one block and served 100 percent.
Lilly Ruffin had four kills, one block, one set assist and one dig.
Lizzy Quist collected four kills, one block and one dig and served 100 percent.
McKenna VanZee had nine digs, one set assists and a team high three aces in serving 100 percent.
St. Peter finishes the season 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big South Conference East Division.
Fairmont (0-4) Thursday. The Saints beat the Cardinals 3-1 on Oct. 29.
St. Peter's final two scheduled matches Tuesday, Nov. 17 against St. James and Thursday, Nov. 19 versus New Ulm and the Section 2AA playoffs are canceled because the school is beginning distance learning Monday in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic virus breakouts of students and staff in the district.
The Saints graduate seven seniors: outside hitter Lizzy Quist, right side hitter Kiara Rahman and Katherine Petersen, defensive specialists Alyssa Hrdlicka and Tori Zachman, setter Abby Haggenmiller and middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer.