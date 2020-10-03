Coaches
Head coach: Erik Hermanson - 7th year head coach, 26th year on the staff
Assistant coaches: Kyle Atherton, Brady Hahn, Matt Miller, Larry Walechka and Rich Kern (JH)
Key Players
Letter Winners -
12 - Blake McVennes, Isaac Mueller, Alex McCabe, Tyce Shook, Cameron Seely, Jackson Gibbs, Eric Rohlfing and Ben Holden
11- Carter Dylla, Colin Krenik, Kaleb Timlin, Josh Haynes, Tommy Kennedy, Fisher Knish, Jackson Meyer, Larry Walechka, Cade Kriha, Jay Pankratz, Kolby Gens
10 - Henry Strobel, Braeden Hastings, Tanyon Hoheisel, Jacob Rohlfing, Jack Voit, Dakota Alitz, Marty Gibbs
Keep Your Eye On
"Our O line has improved so much," Hermanson said. "They had to play as underclassmen last year and took their lumps, but they will be much improved this year. Lucas Walechka, Fisher Knish, Cade Kriha, Tanyon Hoheisel.
"Twin Tower tight ends — Seniors Ben Holden and Eric Rohlfing — will be our bookend tight ends. They both have great hands and are strong blockers.
"QB Alex McCabe and his receivers Tyce Shook, Isaac Mueller, Carter Dylla and Blake McVennes are very athletic and quick. They all played last year and look to start this year where they left off and improve each week.
Moved on
Jaren Jobe, Josh Dawald, Kevin Mueller and Brock Olson
2019 Recap
1-8 record. "In our first season in 11 man football in over 25 years, for most of the season all of our captains were injured," Hermanson said. "We got a lot of experience for our young players but we were physically beaten each week."
2020 Season Outlook
"We are just glad to have the chance to compete this year and have a season. I am so happy for the seniors to get to play their final year together and represent CHS."
Coach Comments
"We were such a young team last year and we really took our lumps. I am excited to see how much we have improved and I am just happy to be back with the players working and improving each day together." — Erik Hermanson, head coach
By The Numbers
35 — total players
16 — letter winners
8 — seniors