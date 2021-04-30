The St. Peter boys golf team went from its worst round of the year to one of tits best on Thursday at the TCU Titan Invite at Montgomery National Golf Course.
"The winds were howling and the greens were very fast and the boys handled those conditions very well," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said.
Team scores show: St. Peter 310, Waseca 368, Belle Plaine 387, TCU 403 and LCWM 408
Leading the way for the Saints was freshman Blake Magelee and senior Kendall Nicolai with 3-over par 75s.
"Blake's 39-36 was really steady today," Doose said. "He tallied only one birdie, but had a whopping 14 pars. Blake also hit five fairways and had 11 GIR. He had a streak of seve pars in a row and another one of six pars straight.
"Kendall 37-38 had a fantastic five birdies today to pair with six pars. He hit three fairways and led the team with 12 GIR."
Next for the Saints was Kaiden Brovold who bounced back with a 40-39 (79). "Kaiden scored one birdie and had a terrific 11 pars including seven in a row during his round," Doose said.
Fourth for the team was Marshall Nicolai with a 38-43 (81). Marshall carded one birdie and nine pars and landed in two fairways from the tees and six GIR.
Logan Moe 43-41 (84) had two birdies, seven pars, three fairways and six GIR.
Anthony Nicolai 44-45 (89) led the team with only 29 putts and he carded two birdies and two pars and four GIR.
"It was great to bounce back in a big way after our disappointing round in Fairmont on Monday," Doose said. "This shows that this team has resilience and that they are able to bounce back and move on quickly. This is so important in this game. The team as a whole had 12 birdies today which was by far our best in that category early in the year.
"We will need to cut down on our doubles and triples in our rounds as the year progresses to accomplish our individual and team goals. We need to hit more fairways off the tee boxes as we only hit 17% of them today. The gusty winds had something to do with that, but that is a weakness that hopefully will become our strength by the end of May and into June."
Next meets are Saturday in Fairmont and Monday in New Ulm for conference meet No. 2.
St. Peter improved to 18-4 overall and 9-3 conference. This includes tournament places.