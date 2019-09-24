While last year the Cleveland varsity volleyball team lost to Le Sueur-Henderson in five sets, this year it wasn’t as close with the host Giants sweeping the Clippers 3-0.
The Giants kept an edge for most of set one. After a couple of McKenna Robb kills and an Emily Kern ace serves, the Giants got caught in the net to hand the Clippers a 13-12 lead.
But the Clippers had four-straight errors after that, and the Giants scored the nine of the next 10 points.
“We played a lot more level tonight,” said LS-H head coach Stacey Feser. “We weren’t up and down as much. We stopped their runs. We wouldn’t let them get more than two or three points at a time.
Double hits seemed to be the refs’ signature infraction throughout the match. Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer said the rule changed this year in that if the set is an athletic move, following one hand with the other is allowed, but it’s a judgement call. The penalty especially hurt Cleveland setter Taylin Gosch, who had five of the calls on her, she said.
The Clippers managed a four-point spurt down the stretch, but outside hitter Morgan Goettlicher, who led the Giants with 15 kills, punctuated set one with a spike for a 25-20 LSH triumph.
The Giants scored the first four points of set two. The Clippers hung around but could never wipe out the deficit and lost 25-22 with the winning point on a serve that crashed into the webbing. It was one of seven missed serves that the Clippers had for the night.
“It was frustrating,” Meyer said. “We knew we they would be tough, but it seemed like every time we had some momentum we would make an error.”
With Goettlicher on the attack, the Giants gradually extended a lead throughout game three. Robb countered, but the Clippers lost 25-22 with the winner a Julia More kill.
More ended the night with 10 kills. Her teammate Halle Bemmels had 38 set assists and nine digs. Callie Jo Miller had 15 digs.
For the Clippers, Robb had 23 kills, three service aces and 13 digs. Emily Kern had 11 kills and nine digs. Lexi Hollerich had a dozen digs. Emma Sweere had nine digs. Gosch set up 26 points.
Over the weekend, the Clippers were 19th of 22 teams in a tournament in Burnsville. On Friday, the Clippers lost to Medford 25-11, 25-22 and to Fosston 25-17, 25-21. On Saturday, they beat Wabasha-Kellogg 25-20, 27-25, lost to Faribault B.A. 25-20, 10-25 and won over Lake of the Woods 25-19, 25-18.
The Clippers travel to Madelia on Thursday and to TCU for a tournament on Saturday. The Giants are off until Tuesday, October 1, when they travel to Waterville.
Feser said that she would like to improve the team’s blocking during the brief hiatus.
“They (WEM) have some big, heavy hitters, so we’ll have to practice our blocks this week.”