The return to normalcy has the Cleveland Clippers girls basketball team in a great state of mind as the 2021-22 season approaches. For the captains — guard Kaylee Karels, senior forward Emily Kern and forward Sarina Remiger — getting the young squad prepared for varsity play is the No. 1 goal.
"I feel our first goal is going to be working as a team because we have a lot of new girls coming up," said Karels, a guard. "We need to focus on working on each other and getting better everyday."
Kern added: "It is a very young team with only two seniors, a couple of juniors and the rest are sophomore and freshman. The freshman played a lot together in eighth grade so they have experience playing together, its just the transition of playing varsity."
One potential roadblock for the team integration came with the Clipper volleyball team playing well into the postseason, which caused several players to miss some early practices, but captain-led practices kept prep on schedule.
"Volleyball lasted longer than usual so we have had to work a lot on conditioning and getting in shape to run up and down the court," said Remiger. "Most of the girls put in a lot of time in the gym to prepare."
"From last week to this week we have gotten a lot better just opening up and not being shy," added Kern. "There is still a lot of work to do, but it’s a good start."
The captains know how important they are in setting the tone for the girls on the team, and how valuable it will be to prepare them to take on more responsibility.
"I want to work on pushing each other and making everyone on the team a better person," said Karels.
Remiger added, "We need to be leaders on the court with talking and being in control of the moment."
Kern added, "We want to focus on being role models to the younger girls and make it so they feel they can come up to us and prepare them to fill our shoes."
The Clippers won't have to wait long to begin working together as they tip-off the season Friday, Nov. 26 with a road trip to play Sleepy Eye-Saint Mary's.