I caught the biggest walleye of my life in November off the fishing pier at Lake Crystal with crappie minnow at night.
I had a few choices what to do with the fish: 1) Keep it and eat it; 2) Keep it and mount it as a trophy; 3) Take a photo and release it.
I chose the latter.
Being a 27-inch, 8-pound walleye with a big belly, I figured it was a female with the potential to have a good supply of eggs to turn into future walleyes.
Only a small percentage of fish reach spawning size (1 in 10,000).
Large fish pass on healthy physical traits and survival instincts to thousands of young.
Large female walleye lay about 26,000 eggs per pound of body weight each season.
Less than 1 in 10,000 survive to adulthood under ideal conditions.
A 21-inch walleye produces approximately 80,000 eggs (creating eight more adult fish on average each year) and is 9 years old.
A 25-inch walleye lays around 140,000 eggs (creating 14 more adult fish each season) and is 13 years old.
Also, the biggest walleye tend to not taste as good. Smaller fish are easier to clean and much tastier.
I've caught a few 20-inch plus walleyes in 60 years of fishing, but I only remember keeping one. I caught it last fall in the Minnesota River in St. Peter. I also caught a 15-incher that evening. But the smaller one tasted a lot better. The big one was softer and had a muddy taste, I assume from being in the muddy river longer. That convinced me to release the big ones.
Mounting a big fish is an option, too, for people who choose that route. I've never felt the urge to preserve a trophy fish.
You can release a trophy fish and still have your trophy.
Take a photo and measure the length and girth of the fish.
Your taxidermist can create a replica that will look exactly like your fish and last much longer than a traditional skin mount.
It's enough of a thrill for me to catch a big fish, and then release it for future generations to catch again.
Releasing large walleye over 20 inches helps maintain a healthy fish population and ensures productive fishing for future generations.
Catch and release of big fish is best for continued fishing opportunities.
I still believe in keeping the smaller, eating-sized fish.
Like most people, I release the smallest ones. It is not worth the effort to clean them if there is little meat.
And once again, the fish can grow bigger, reproduce, be caught again and kept when it grows bigger.
The biggest walleye I previously caught I also released. I released a 26 incher on Black Duck Lake and a 23 incher on Christmas Lake. Both lakes are near Orr. I also released a 22 incher on the Minnesota River near the Le Sueur bridge.
I enjoy keeping fish to eat, but I feel just as good throwing back big ones.