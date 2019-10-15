The season ended sooner than expected for the No. 2 seeded St. Peter girls soccer team as No. 3 seeded Fairmont knocked off the Saints 2-0 in the Section 2A semifinals Tuesday at Floyd B. Johnson Field at St. Peter Middle School.
But the Saints still put together a strong season finishing 12-4-2 overall and 10-1-1 Big South Conference champions.
St. Peter beat Fairmont 2-1 during the regular season, but the Cardinals (14-2-1 overall, 9-2-1 and second in the Big South) turned the tables in the playoffs.
Fairmont just had more offensive firepower.
After a scoreless first half, the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by sophomore forward Rayah Quiring in the 54th minute.
The Cardinals then scored on a breakaway goal by senior forward Joni Becker in the 75th minute.
The Saints out shot the Cardinals 10-7. Fairmont sophomore goalkeeper Cadee Becker earned the shutout.
St. Peter sophomore goalkeeper Katie Gurrola "played out of her mind tonight," Steele said. "She was super loud in the back. That's what we need. She was more of a leader in this game than any other game. She came out for balls. She challenged them. There was nothing she could do on the PK at all. And on the last goal, it was a breakaway, and that's a hard one to stop. We're proud of what she did do tonight though.
"I'm proud of all of them. They fought super hard. They just didn't have enough to get anything into the back of the net. But they challenged the ball, and they worked hard, and they gave it all they had tonight."
Gurrola said: "We played well. We played as hard as we could. A couple of things we could have done better, but overall we did good. We kept our heads up even after the PK, and we kept on fighting for the ball. We played our hearts out."
What could the Saints have done differently?
"We could always get started a little faster,"Gurrola said. "We tend to start a little slow. but once we do get picked up, we start going good. And at the end of the first half, we started playing our game, and things were connecting. It's just couldn't make it ot the back of the net."
What made Fairmont so tough?
"Fairmont has some fast players," Gurrola said. "They're just a little better than us in a couple of areas. We held our own."
Asked about the season overall, Steele said, "This is a special group of girls. They had a special bond that definitely went on to the field, and it showed as they played with one another. They communicate and worked hard.
In her second season as the starting varsity goalie, Gurrola said, "This was probably my best season. Last season I started varsity as a freshman, and I was still getting used to playing at this level. But this season I think I really improved, and all the girls really stepped up their game. All the freshmen coming in. This was a really strong team."
The Saints are losing five seniors: defender AJ Brock and midfielders Nicole Schilling, Chloe Buffington, Amelia Carlson and Izzy Lind.
"It's going to be sad," Gurrola said. "I'm friends with all of them. I'm going to miss playing with them. They're really good players."
But 14 players can return to the varsity lineup.
"The one thing that this group did that no other group did that I have coached is that held each other accountable," Steele said. "They wanted to be the best. We're looking forward to next year."
FAirmont will face No. 4 seeded Waconia in the section finals are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at New Prague High School. Waconia shut out No. 8 New Ulm 5-0 in the semifinals.