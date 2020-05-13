Gustavus Adolphus College officials recently made the difficult decision to cancel all on-campus summer programs and large group gatherings in June and July. During a typical summer, approximately 5,000 people visit campus for a variety of camps with different schedules, housing needs, degrees of close physical contact, and dining service requirements.
As the college’s leadership team considered requirements for social distancing and other Minnesota Department of Health recommendations and disease forecasts, it became clear that the College’s ability to host its usual high-quality, high-interaction summer camps and events in a safe manner would be greatly reduced. As always, the health and well being of students, employees, and the general public was a primary concern in making this decision.
Below is the list of summer athletic camps affected by the cancellation of on-campus activities for June and July. Each camp’s ownership and operations team is deciding how to proceed with their respective camp and questions can be directed to camp directors. Contact information can be found through links on the summer camps page.
- Gustie Basketball and Leadership Camp – Cancelled [options for virtual learning opportunities are being developed]
- Gustavus Golf Camp – Cancelled
- Gustie Gymnastics Camp – Cancelled
- Gustavus Baseball Camp – Cancelled [options for virtual learning opportunities are being developed, as well as potential location change]
- Gustavus Women’s Hockey Camp – Cancelled
- Gustavus Running Camp – Cancelled
- Gustie Soccer Camps – Cancelled
- Gustavus Swimming Camps – Cancelled [August camps are pending future direction from the College]
- Tennis and Life Camps – Cancelled
- Southern Minnesota Throwers Camp – Cancelled
- Gustavus Volleyball Camps – Cancelled
- Golden Gustie Football Camps – Cancelled [free coaching seminars will be offered in the following months]