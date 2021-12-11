Two days removed from a 5-0 victory over the Waseca Bluejays, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team returned to the ice for a home battle against Worthington. For the second straight game, the Bulldogs posted a clean sheet as they dominated the action on the ice, and earned a 4-0 win.
"I'm feeling really good," said defender Lucy Kleschult. "I feel like the team did really well today, we could connect our passes and breakout really well and that's how we got W today."
The day was also special, as the Minnesota River Bulldogs Booster Club had several events going on during the games and the team mascot, Bulldog, was present to take photos with children and skate out with the players at the start of the game.
The opening goal of the game came courtesy of Cristina Cruz as she took a shot from the left side of the net with a very tight window, but managed to get the puck past the Trojan goaltender. Angel Maas and Kleschult assisted her on the score.
"I was just thinking, 'I gotta shoot' and I had a little spot to get it in so, I let it go and hoped it would go in," Cruz noted.
With nine minutes remaining in the second period, Anna Pavlo scored the second goal of the day as she was able to gather the puck just outside the crease and send it home. The puck got to Pavlo off the sticks of Darbi Dunning and Kleschult, with Kleschult having sent the puck deep into the zone after keeping it just inside the blue line.
Five minutes later, Pavlo found Adrianna Bixby on a pass that gave Bixby a wide-open look at the right side of the net and she put the Bulldogs up 3-0 with a backhand shot.
Many of the opportunities for Minnesota River came as the defenders were able to repeatedly keep the puck in the offensive zone and take slapshots at the net.
Kleschult said, "The way that the defense plays has an impact on our forwards and when we can create the opportunities, it makes it easier to put the puck in the back of the net."
The Bulldogs scored the final goal of the game just 23 seconds into the third period as Dunning was able to breakup a pass and stick it ahead to Callie Voeltz for the score as a part of a 3-on-1 breakaway.
With the win, Minnesota River improves to 4-6 on the season having won three of the last four games, and the team knows what they need to do if they want to keep winning.
"Just keep passing more and keep getting it back to the defense to continue shooting and give us a chance," Cruz noted.
The Bulldogs return to the ice Tuesday, Dec. 14 when they host Austin with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.