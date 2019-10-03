In the regular season girls soccer finale, host Waseca avenged a 4-0 loss to St. Peter by edging the Saints 1-0 in double overtime Thursday.
The Saints out shot the Bluejays 18-13.
The St. Peter defense of Vanessa Krueger, Samantha Long and Liz Mitchell and goalkeeper Katie Gurrola had a great game, St. Peter head coach Bre Steele said. "They ran through every ball and worked hard the entire 90 minutes. We were reacting and not making plays off the ball. I hope that we got this out of the way and we will be ready to go by Saturday."
St. Peter ends the regular season 11-3-2 overall and 10-1-1 Big South Conference as champions. Waseca improves to 8-5-1, 6-4-1.
Seeded No. 2, St. Peter has a bye in the first two rounds of the Section 2A playoffs Oct. 8 and 10. The Saints then host a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 against an opponent to be determined.