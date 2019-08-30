St. Peter High School Volleyball
COACHES
Head coach: Carmen Hanson, 13th year
Assistant coaches: Stacy Hahn and Jordyn Jarr, first year
Middle School Coaches: Niki Zitur, third year, and Madison Bergen, first year
KEY PLAYERS
Sarah Conlon/Middle Hitter — Senior: Third year letter winner. Captain 2018 & 1029. Big South All Conference 2018. Sarah is one of the few athletes who plays all the way around. She fulfills the role of captain/leader on the court by seeing the weaknesses of the opponent and using her ball control skills to capitalize on the situation to earn the team points. 2018/Career Statistics: 248 kills/563career high and 21 block assists/116 career. Plus, 269 digs.
Payton Hewitt/Setter — Senior: 3rd year letter winner. Big South All Conference 2018. Paige is one of the top setters in St. Peter history. She broke two school set assist records last year: 49 in one match against Fairmont, and career set assists 1,239. She had 740 assists in 2018. Paige does a tremendous job communicating with her hitters and continues to push herself to improve. She also led the team for a second time in service points with a 188.
Allie McCabe/Libero — Senior: 2nd year letter winner. Big South All Conference 2018. Allie was not only nominated as a captain for 2019, but also as the team communicator and the player with the most hustle. Allie brings a presence to the court like no other player. Her optimism and energy she brings to the team in invaluable. Allie led the team with 383 digs last year.
Carlie Chabot/Outside Hitter — Senior: 2nd year letter winner. Big South Honorable Mention 2018. Carlie is another all around player who contributes both offensively and defensively to the team. Many teams may overlook Carlie in the front row because of her size, but they quickly see why Carlie plays all around. Carlie just has a knack for making defensive saves and utilizes the opponent to earn set points. 2018/Career Statistics 205 digs/509 career. 2018- 46 kills and 119 service points
Maggi Pierret/Rightside Hitter — Senior: 1st year letter winner. Nominated as a captain for 2019. Last year, Maggi really stepped up her skills and became an aggressive hitter. As a captain, she has earned many players respect which helps keep a positive team chemistry. Her ball handling skills have really improved and will be a big contributor to earning us points as a team. 2018 Statistics 97 kills, 18 block assists.
Brielle Bushaw/Outside-Middle Hitter — Senior: Brielle is a universal front row player that hit from various positions last year. This year we hope to exploit those hitting skills to benefit the team. Her hitting and blocking skills will definitely be an offensive assist for the team. 2018 Statistics 37 ace serves, 185 service points. 69 kills and 111 digs.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Aria Seitzer/Outside Hitter — Senior: Aria played as one of our utility players last year, and really improved her ball handling and blocking skills.
Lizzy Quist/Middle Hitter — Junior: Lizzy has played many positions for us in the past. During the summer she really worked hard at the middle position and greatly improved on her quick attacks.
McKenna VanZee/Defensive Specialist — Sophomore: McKenna is entering her second year as our DS. She does a great job of reading the opponents attackers and continues to strive in communicating with her teammates.
"We have really good numbers coming out for volleyball at all levels," Hanson said. "Everyone is given the opportunity to earn a position on varsity. There is a lot of talented players, so the girls will need to compete for positions, and most importantly, push one another to continue to improve. The girls are competitive and have high aspirations for themselves and the team."
MOVED ON:
One senior graduated: Claire Nuessmeier.
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
"Last year we had a great season with an overall record of 26-6, 10-1 in the BSC, East Side Division Champions of the BSC and Subsection 2AA runner up," Hanson said. "This season, we bring back all starters with the exception of one player, Claire Nuessmeier. Though it will be hard to replace the role Claire had for our team last year, we do bring back a lot of experience to the team.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"This season we will have many players who will contribute to our team accomplishments. With having nine seniors returning, their ambition to prosper and strive to achieve team and individual goals will aspire into a successful season." — coach Carmen Hanson
BY THE NUMBERS
5X - BSC East side champions
3X - Subsection 2AA runner ups
2019 largest senior group graduating — nine players and one manager.